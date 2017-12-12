A new trailer for Insidious: The Last Key has arrived online ahead of the sequel's release in theaters next month. This latest trailer gives us a much better idea of what to expect from the latest chapter of the very successful Insidious franchise. We're still not sure if this movie is going to be a return-to-form, in terms of quality, but this trailer promises a ton of jump scares and a super creepy haunted house exploration in the movie.

The trailer features some of the same imagery as the first teaser for Insidious: The Last Key, but they're not nearly as shy about showing off some of the cool shots this time around. Even though James Wan, who directed the first Insidious, is only producing this movie, you can tell it has his style embedded in its DNA. It'll be tough for Insidious 4 to top the original, but this could easily wind up being the best entry in the franchise since the first movie. Granted, Insidious: Chapter 3, which was actually a prequel, set the bar pretty low.

Insidious: The Last Key brings back the creative team from the trilogy of horror hits, produced by Blumhouse, the studio responsible for Get Out and Split, two of the biggest hits of 2017. In the movie, which welcomes back franchise mainstay Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home. She's going to have to step back into The Further to fight off supernatural entities in her own home to save her family. The stakes are pretty big and it looks like it will result in some out-of-your-seat kind of jump scares, if nothing else.

Leigh Whannell (Saw), returns to pen the screenplay for Insidious 4, having penned all three previous entries and directing Insidious: Chapter 3. The Insidious sequel is produced by Jason Blum (The Purge), Oren Peli (Paranormal Activity) and co-creator James Wan (The Conjuring). This installment is directed by series newcomer Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan). In addition to Lin Shaye, the cast includes Angus Sampson, Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker and Marcus Henderson.

Blumhouse has a tremendous track-record and has posted a banner year in 2017. Insidious: The Last Key looks to possibly get things going early for the studio in 2018, as the movie is set to arrive in theaters on January 5, 2018. The Insidious sequel was originally supposed to be released on October 20 of this year, but the release date had to be pushed back. January isn't historically a great year for releases, but the occasional movie can surprise. Be sure to check out the new trailer for Insidious: The Last Key, courtesy of Universal Pictures YouTube, for yourself below.