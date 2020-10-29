Blumhouse has announced that Insidious 5 is happening with Patrick Wilson attached to direct. Wilson is making his directorial debut with the supernatural horror sequel. A concrete release date has not yet been announced, but the studio intends to have the movie out in 2022. The franchise has been a massive success, earning over $540 million from a collective budget of $26.5 million, and it looks like Blumhouse is ready to add to those earnings with Insidious 5.

Patrick Wilson is excited to step behind the camera for Insidious 5. "I'm honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices," Wilson said in a statement. The actor, and now director, went on to tease what horror fans can expect when the movie opens in 2022. He says, "Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go..."

Scott Teems wrote the Insidious 5 script, which is based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. The sequel will take place 10 years after 2018's Insidious: The Last Key, as the Lamberts send Dalton (Ty Simpkins) off to college. Jason Blum says, "One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for Insidious is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I'm so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise."

Jason Blum will be serving as a producer on Insidious 5. Steven Bersch, President of Screen Gems, says, "We're excited to have Patrick return as Josh and to make his directorial debut in a franchise he helped launch, and to drive the story Further into the next generation with Ty." Franchise creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell are also on board as producers on the long-awaited sequel, along with Oren Peli. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Steven Schneider will executive produce. It has not yet been announced when production on Insidious 5 will begin, but would could see early next year as a possible starting point, as long as everything goes in a positive direction.

Patrick Wilson stars in the Conjuring franchise, where he stars as iconic paranormal investigator Ed Warren. It has not been confirmed if Rose Byrne will be starring this time around, though it is believed that the actress will be on board when more castings have been announced. Byrne has starred in the 1st, 2nd, and 4th, Insidious movies. The Insidious 5 news was first announced by the official Blumhouse Twitter account. More news about the sequel is expected to drop in the coming weeks.