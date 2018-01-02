2017 came to an end with Star Wars: The Last Jedi easily staying put at the top of the box office last weekend, over the final frame of the year. This upcoming weekend marks the first of the new year, with only one new release opening in theaters, Universal's Insidious: The Last Key, the fourth entry in the Insidious franchise, while the true story adaptation Molly's Game expands into a nationwide release after opening in limited theaters on Christmas Day. Despite this new competition, we're predicting that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will repeat for a fourth weekend in a row, although it may be quite the close race.

The Last Jedi pulled in $52.6 million last weekend, its third in theaters, dropping just 26.4% and bringing its domestic tally to $517.3 million, making it the top grossing domestic movie of the year. While it still has a bit of work to do to surpass Beauty and the Beast ($1.26 billion) at the worldwide box office, that should happen sooner rather than later, with its worldwide tally currently at $1.05 billion. We're predicting that The Last Jedi will have a slightly bigger drop than last weekend, which we're estimating at 40%, which will put The Last Jedi's fourth weekend at $31.4 million, with Insidious: The Last Key opening in second place with $26.2 million.

The entire Insidious franchise has never been a massive hit at the box office, but they have put up solid numbers from minimal budgets. The first Insidious movie came out in 2011, opening with $13.2 million en route to $54 million domestic and $97 million worldwide, from just a $1.5 million budget. The second installment, Insidious: Chapter 2 arrived in 2013, opening with an impressive $40.2 million, en route to $83.5 million domestic and $161.9 million worldwide, from a $9 million budget. 2015's Insidious: Chapter 3 dipped a bit, opening with $22.6 million, en route to $52.2 million domestic and $112.9 million worldwide, from a $9 million budget.

We're predicting the top 10 will be comprised of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($23.6 million), Pitch Perfect 3 ($9.8 million), The Greatest Showman ($8.1 million), Ferdinand ($6.2 million), Coco ($3.8 million), All the Money in the World ($2.9 million), Darkest Hour ($2.5 million) and Downsizing ($2.1 million). While Molly's Game is expanding nationwide, which has been quite critically-acclaimed, it isn't known how large the expansion may be, so while it's possible that it could crack the top 10 this weekend, it's by no means for certain. Also opening in limited release this weekend is Rialto's Bob Le Flambeur, Well Go USA's Goldbuster, Film Movement's In Between and Independent's Project Eden.

Looking ahead to next weekend, that will likely be the frame where this seemingly-unstoppable Star Wars movie could be stopped, with four new movies opening in wide release. Lionsgate will release both The Commuter with Liam Neeson and the foreign animated film Condorito: La Pelicula, while Warner Bros. will release Paddington 2, after the project switched distributors from The Weinstein Company, and Sony's Proud Mary. Also opening in limited release is Film Movement's comedy My Art, Music Box Films' drama Vazante and Indican's action movie Wastelander. Take a look at our projections for the top 10 for the weekend of January 5, and check back on Sunday for the top 10 estimates, from Box Office Mojo.