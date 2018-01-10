A potentially awesome horror crossover could be heading our way in the future. Insidious: The Last Key is currently doing quite well at the box office, becoming just the latest hit for Blumhouse Productions. The studio, which specializes in low-budget horror movies, has ruled the genre in recent years and has quite a few successful franchises under its belt. Now, according to Blumhouse head Jason Blum, Insidious may be crossing over with one of the studio's other successful franchises, Sinister.

Jason Blum was recently doing an interview to promote Insidious: The Last Key, the fourth movie in the popular horror franchise. During the interview, he was asked about a potential crossover between Insidious and Sinister. It turns out, that's something that's been considered in the past and is still being considered for the future. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I hope so. I want to. We almost did Insidious and Sinister and I still feel like we might do that so, I think so. I think we're going to cross our worlds at some point. I don't know how yet but we're gonna try."

Both Insidious and Sinister take place in the supernatural realm, so there's no reason that those worlds couldn't crossover in some way. Also, both franchises have a very solid first entry, with sequels that have proved to provide diminishing returns, at least in terms of quality, in the eyes of most fans and critics. Sinister 2 is the only sequel that franchise currently has, but Insidious has been pumping movies out rather steadily. Both franchises were also started by now big directors, with James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7) directing the first Insidious movie and Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) having directed Sinister.

Sinister and Insidious are also both very financially successful. The Sinister movies made a combined $130.6 million worldwide. Insidious: The Last Key is still pulling in money at the box office currently, but so far, the four Insidious movies have grossed $423.2 million worldwide. All of the movies were made for very minimal budgets, so Blumhouse has enjoyed very healthy profits from the franchises. With that taken into account, it makes complete sense that they would consider a crossover.

It's really difficult to guess when this proposed Insidious and Sinister crossover could happen, as it sounds like it's just an idea sitting on the backburner. Not for nothing, but it was recently revealed on Twitter that Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, who worked on Doctor Strange and Sinister together, are currently working on a new project with one another. Perhaps it's just wishful thinking, but maybe Blumhouse tapped them to work on this crossover? There's no real indication that's the case, so that's purely speculative at this point. You can check out the full interview clip with Jason Blum, courtesy of the CinePOP YouTube channel, for yourself below.