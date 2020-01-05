Which Disney Are You? is currently taking over social media feeds around the world. You've probably seen friends and family members post their results on Instagram over the past several days. Or maybe you saw Zelda Williams use it and get the Genie from Aladdin, who was played by her late father, Robin Williams. This has caused a chain reaction of people searching Instagram to find the filter. However, it is not a filter that Instagram made, so there is a little bit of work to be done before figuring out which Disney character you are. We've detailed exactly how to find the Which Disney Are You? filter and install it, along with some helpful links below.

First, before starting anything, you're going to have to make sure you have the latest version of Instagram installed on your smartphone. After you've updated the app, and possibly the other 500 apps on your phone that need an update, you're ready to start the process. To begin, you will be using the search function to find the Instagram profile for @arnopartissimo. Since the Which Disney Are You? filter is trending, it should be right at the top, or near the top of your searches.

You are now one step closer to finding out if you're Ariel from The Little Mermaid or Stitch from Lilo and Stitch. Arno Partissimo has the Which Disney Are You? filter currently pinned as his first story on his profile. Once you click on the story, you can see the name of the filter just below @arnopartissimo. When you find it, click on it, which will take you directly to the filter. Now, make sure your camera is facing you and then press and hold the "try it" button. You should see your face, along with the filter working as your phone is recording. You can record for as long as you like.

If you'd like to save the Which Disney Are You? filter for future use, all you have to do is click below the icon, which gives you a set of options. The very first option allows you to save the filter to your personal Instagram account. Now you're ready to find out if you're Quasimodo or Dumbo, or perhaps Princess Jasmine from Aladdin. Sadly, there are no Star Wars characters included in the filter, so you can't be Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian just yet. Regardless, you're off to have some fun with family and friends.

While Facebook is on the decline, Instagram has been going steady and even getting bigger, thanks to their newer features like stories and filters. The app has pretty much taken over Snapchat as the go-to place to find trending filters, like the Which Disney Are You? filter. Now that you know how to get the filter, you can share this knowledge with friends and family to see which Disney character you really are.