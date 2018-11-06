Wham-pow! Like her now? Tara Macken is an ass kicking caregiver in the action thriller of the season. Today, we have a first look at Intensive Care, which should get any old school action fan hyped.

Flying in like a round house kick to the head from Screen Media Films, Intensive Care throws so many punches directly at the screen, you might actually find yourself in the hospital after watching it. So bring a neck brace. The bullet sprayed fun comes to On Demand and Digital HD starting November 6th. So make sure to mark that down on your holiday to-do list.

Jared Bentley directs Tara Macken, Jai Rodriguez and Kevin Sizemore in Intensive Care. Three low-life criminals plan to rob an elderly woman's home, but her caregiver turns out to be a former special ops agent with an agenda of her own.

The trailer comes out of the gate hard, with Tara Macken taking on a masked assailent in a boxing ring. She nails the guy in the chest with a free weight then kicks him hard in the chest. They go at it pretty hard, before we cut to the girl rolling her eyes, assuring the audience that she's, 'had enough excitement for one lifetime.'

Too bad for her, cause it's about to get a hell of a lot worse, as she takes on a new job as a home nurse for a dying woman. Turns out, her grandson and a few of his unsavory associates are about to rob the poor old lady blind. It should be a quick grab, in and out. They just didn't count on one thing.

Alex the nurse is there, and she's a stone cold killer. Though they tie her up and gag her, the martial arts expert breaks loose and takes out all her aggressions on the trio of Dudley DumDums. They drag her behind a truck, punch and kick her, and then things get really interesting.

Intensive Care arrives from Jared Bentley, who co-wrote the script with Darrin Scane. Bentley has been working as an editor on such acclaimed projects as The Brittany Murphy Story and Nigthtclub Secrets. He makes his directorial debut here. And it looks like he's coming out swinging, leaving no action cliche unturned.

Tara Macken, who plays the badass home nurse who likes to hand out ass whoopings, is a stunt performer with 91 credits to her name, including Quentin Tarantino's upcoming epic Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Captain Marvel and the new Men in Black spin-off. She's also an accomplished actor in her own right, appearing on Hawaii Five-0, Supergirl and The Mick. Now she takes on her most hard-hitting role in Intensive Care.

Will Alex be able to stop the bad men trying to steal Grandma's safe full of money? Not before she takes a few moments out to treat herself to a literally bloodbath. No, really, she gets into a bathtub full of blood, and she appears to be enjoying it. For that and other crazy action-packed scenes of madness, check out Tara Macken in Intensive Care, which comes direct from Screen Media Films.