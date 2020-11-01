While filmmaker Christopher Nolan's career is littered with blockbusters, he has never been accused of making easy films. Recently, Anne Hathaway spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about a Nolan film she made called Interstellar. According to the actress, the movie was not only difficult for audiences to wrap their heads around, but also extremely difficult to make, mostly because of the uncomfortable suits they had to wear.

"The worst costume I've ever had was on Interstellar. Oh, those spacesuits were, they were hard. And you know we were in pretty rugged conditions. We were in Iceland, we were running through water. We were, you know, climbing glaciers. And maybe I put too much pressure on myself, but I was the only girl on the crew who was wearing one. So, I just thought, 'I can't complain about this.' It can't be me that breaks.' Then, your buddy Matt Damon came in and started his first day. And about two hours into it, he just pitched forward and went, 'This is the worst fucking costume I've ever worn.' And it was OK, because once Matt Damon said it then the rest of us could complain."

Interstellar told the story of humanity in the near-future, when pollution had caused Earth to become uninhabitable. Hathaway's character Doctor Amelia Brand was part of an expedition to other planets to see if they were capable of sustaining a section of humanity. One of the planets Amelia visits carries a single human occupant in the form of Dr. Hugh Mann, a scientist played by Matt Damon.

Since the movie was about space exploration, and Nolan is known for using as many practical effects as possible, it is understandable that he would want the astronaut suits to be as realistic as possible. And it is equally understandable that the cast would struggle to get used to walking around in bulky suits that are designed for a zero-gravity environment.

Interestingly, this is not the first time in recent memory that Hathaway has had cause to complain about the way Nolan works. In an interview with Hugh Jackman earlier this year, Anne Hathaway had revealed another working habit of Nolan's that caused the cast and crew some distress.

"[Nolan] doesn't allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they are not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing."

The revelation led to innumerable jokes and memes on the internet regarding Christopher Nolan and his supposed hatred for chairs. The online chatter grew so loud that the filmmaker's representative had to step in and clarify that Nolan does indeed allow his actors and crew members to sit down on set.