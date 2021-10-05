Rising star Bailey Bass has reportedly been cast in a lead role for AMC's Interview with the Vampire series. Bass, who's set to star in the upcoming sequels to James Cameron's Avatar, will be playing the key role of Claudia for the Interview with the Vampire show that's based on Anne Rice's novel series. She becomes the second actress to play the character onscreen following Kirsten Dunst's portrayal in the original movie adaptation.

Along with Bailey Bass, ome of the other key roles have also been cast for this new Interview with the Vampire TV show. Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson will play Louis de Pointe du Lac, who was played by Brad Pitt in the 1994 movie. Sam Reid of The Newsreader and The Astronaut Wives Club is also on board to play Lestat, the vampire previously played by Tom Cruise.

The Interview with the Vampire series will consist of ten episodes with plans to premiere sometime on AMC in 2022. It is the first of several planned shows to result from the network acquiring the rights to develop new projects based on Anne Rice's book series The Vampire Chronicles. It was recently announced that AMC also has a planned series adaptation of The Lives of the Mayfair Witches in early development.

Rolin Jones serves as writer and showrunner on Interview with the Vampire as part of his overall deal with AMC Studios. Jones also executive produces alongside Mark Johnson, as well as Anne Rice, Christopher Rice, and the director of the first two episodes, Alan Taylor. Additionally, Jones will oversee the development of other shows on AMC based on Rice's work.

"The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating," Johnson said in a statement when the news was first announced. "Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work."

Jones added, "In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the finest vampire novel ever written, all respects to Mr. Stoker. Nearly fifty years later we know what's expected of us. We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can't wait to reunite them with you."

It remains to be seen if the TV series adaptation will be a hit like the 1994 movie. Directed by Neil Jordan and written by Anne Rice, the Interview with the Vampire movie was a success at the box office and even earned some Academy Award nominations. It also certainly helped to serve as a career-making role for Kirsten Dunst, earning her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Interview with the Vampire will premiere on AMC and its streaming service AMC+ sometime in 2022. This news comes to us from Variety.