Anne Rice's iconic novel Interview with the Vampire already has an equally well-known movie adaption in Neil Jordan's 1994 film which starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but now we are getting a TV series courtesy of veteran director Alan Taylor. As he explained in a recent interview with Collider, filming is almost ready to get underway and this could well be the start of something much larger from Anne Rice's epic mythology about the bloodsucker Lestat than has been seen previously on screen.

The rights of Rice's novels and the universe it is a part of, The Vampire Chronicles, are now owned by AMC, and with The Walking Dead coming to its conclusion, it looks like the network is ready to bring another saga to life to fill the horror voice left behind. Having worked on the epic Game of Thrones, Marvel's Thor: The Dark World, and the new Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, Alan Taylor has a wealth of experience in bringing drama, thrills and horror to screens, and working on Anne Rice's best known work is something of a passion project for him.

"I have a personal relationship with the book..." Taylor explained. "I read Interview with the Vampire, and I just loved it. It gave me this feeling, which I think is the main thing I took away from the book, which is, every other story you've heard about vampires is kind of bullsh*t, and here's the truth. This is the reality. This is what it would really be like."

Taylor revealed that the series is ready to start shooting this December in New Orleans, the city that serves as the location for the original story, and he will be helming the first two episodes before stepping back into an executive producer role for the rest of the first season. Perry Mason showrunner Robin Jones is overseeing the project, while the two leads will be played by Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac.

"We have a great Lestat and a great Louis, and I'll try and bring some of the stuff I loved about the novel into the show," Taylor said enthusiastically.

The series was greenlit for eight episodes, which is pretty much a standard for large scale new TV projects now, but it isn't likely to end there, as along with the rest of the Vampire Chronicles saga to be adapted, Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches series is already lined up as another branch of the author's novels to be turned into a franchise for the network. It looks like AMC are going as deep into the works of Rice as they did with Robert Kirkman's Walking Dead comics.

Interview with the Vampire is set for release next year, and no doubt we will be discovering more about the production once filming is underway, but it will likely be well into the summer before we get to see any footage from the series. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.