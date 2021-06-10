Are you ready for the return of Louis de Pointe du Lac? "I'm flesh and blood, but not human. I haven't been human for two hundred years". These are the famous words said by Louis the vampire in the 1994 modern horror classic Interview With The Vampire. And it appears that Louis is being reawakened in a new AMC series based on The Vampire Chronicles books by Anne Rice. Though fans can expect some big changes from the iconic book series with many of the characters and even the main plot getting a slight twist.

Interview with the Vampire originally premiered in theaters on November 11, 1994. The film takes us into the mind of Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Brad Pitt) as he tells a journalist his story on his immortal life as a vampire in 1772. The movie was based on the 1976 popular book series from Anne Rice Interview with The Vampire. Interview With The Vampire is the first book of author Anne Rice's book series The Vampire Chronicles. Other books in the series include The Vampire Lestat, Queen Of The Damned, and Tale Of The Body. The 1994 movie had a not as successful follow up based on the third book in the series Queen Of The Damned.

Fast forward to the year 2021. Anne Rice, author of the Interview With the Vampire books, has signed a deal with AMC to make a new show based on her popular novel series. Not much is currently known, but what we do know is the following. The show will have 8 one-hour episodes, and will chronicle similar events as told in the first novel. The series is going to start filming in Paris, France and New Orleans towards the end of this year. And the show will be finished with production in 2022.

The executive producer of this Interview With the Vampire series, which has been called The Vampire Chronicles leading up to production, will be Jessica Held (Co-producer for Netflix's To all The Boys I Loved Before). Also producing is Mark Johnson (executive producer for Better Call Saul) and Rolin Jones (writer of Weeds). Rolin Jones is also one of the writers for Interview With the Vampire.

Author Anne Rice told the media, "It's always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches. That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career." She is speaking of the Lives Of The Mayfair Witches series, which is also happening at AMC.

Casting for the TV series is currently in progress. It appears that there will be some major changes from the movie and the books. The Interview With the Vampire series will move to modern day, with a story set in 2022. The main plot will revolve around award-winning investigative journalist Daniel Malloy, whose name is actually spelled Molloy in the Anne Rice novels. And this will actually be his second interview with the same vampire, though things are a bit different in this follow-up story Malloy has set out to capture. The originating source explains this about Malloy.

"Daniel takes this second chance to report one of the most significant stories of his career as a journalist. Daniel travels to the other side of the world to interview the 146-year-old vampire, Louis De Pointe Du Lac. Louis shares the tale of his astounding and sinful journey to immortality once and for all."

The source goes onto update the two main characters in the new AMC series, which will be Daniel Malloy and vampire Louis De Pointe Du Lac. About Daniel Malloy, the full description of whom the production is seeking gives a better idea about the changes being planned.

"Daniel Malloy will be one of the lead characters in Interview With The Vampire and casting is looking for a 60-70-year-old man and it is open ethnicity. Daniel Malloy is described as slight, but with a huge chip on his shoulder. Malloy is a two-time Pulitzer prize winning investigator journalist who works for the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, and The Guardian."

It is also noted that Malloy will now be working as a professor. He's had a tumultuous career, and is forced to conduct classes from his home due to the COVID epidemic, which will be worked into Anne Rice's existing storyline. The plot of the series finds Malloy interviewing his vampire a second time, as he was too addled with his drug addiction to get it right the first go around.

Louis De Pointe Du Lac, who was portrayed by Brad Pitt in the original movie, will now be played by a black actor. Production is seeking someone in their early 30s. The description for this version of Louis offers these tantalizing details.

"Creole, beautiful, eyes are brilliant green. His skin is smooth, as if sculpted from Ceylon ebony."

Daniel Molloy was much younger in the book. And his obsession with becoming a vampire seems to be getting a major tweak. The idea of a second interview also sets up the notion that there will be flashbacks to the original interview, which could be intertwined with the events of the original book and movie. And the inclusion of the COVID pandemic is a major change that immediately thrusts the story into modern times.

Louis being black is cause for some major changes, including the fact that he once now owned a brothel instead of a plantation, as seen in the movie and included in the book. It appears that Louis was not forthcoming in his first interview with Molloy, where he told a few lies that now need to be updated and corrected for the record. It is expected that these character changes will bring a very different dynamic to the two main characters from what was seen in the book and movie, with Christian Slater having played the interviewer the first time around. As the show is looking for an older version of the character, Slater could play the role if producers were so inclined to go that route.

Is the world ready to return to New Orleans and dive back into the dark and twisted mind of Louis de Pointe du Lac and see the tragic tale of his life and the life of his immortal child? Are we ready to return to the fangs, and gore? The last popular vampire series was The CW hit show adapted from the book series written by L. J. Smith The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017).

There was a time when the supernatural surrounded us. Piggybacking off of the success of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight, you couldn't turn on the television without seeing some form of a creature of the night. Will this show be remembered as one of the greats, or will it fall into the abyss of forgotten television? More will be revealed as the show begins production. Illuminerdi was the originator of this story.