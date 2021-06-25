AMC is bringing Interview with the Vampire to the small screen. Previously adapted into a motion picture with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, the Anne Rice novel is getting an all-new adaptation in the form of an eight-part limited series. Perry Mason co-creator Rolin Jones is developing the new series for AMC and will serve as the writer and showrunner.

This project comes as a result of AMC Networks acquiring the rights to Rice's literary work last year, and this is the first title to be officially announced. Producer Mark Johnson (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) is overseeing the development of the Rice stories for AMC. Jones, Johnson, Rice, and her son Christopher Rice will all serve as executive producers on the new Interview with the Vampire series.

"The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating," Johnson said in a statement. "Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work."

Written by Anne Rice, Interview with the Vampire was originally published in 1976. Rice would later pen the screenplay for the 1994 movie adaptation directed by Neil Jordan. The movie follows Lestat (Tom Cruise) and Louis (Brad Pitt), starting with Louis's transformation into a vampire by Lestat in 1791 and culminating with their turning of a 10-year-old girl (Kirsten Dunst) into a vampire. The story is told in the present day by Louis to a reporter, hence the name iof the story. Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas, and Stephen Rea also starred.

In 2002, Warner Bros. released the sequel Queen of the Damned, though it didn't feature Cruise and Pitt reprising their roles. There have since been multiple efforts to make a new movie based on Rice's vampire novels, but for better or for worse, none of the projects have been able to make traction for years. At one point, Josh Boone was attached to write a new movie adaptation, but the project fell through when Anne Rice regained the rights to her novels.

AMC ordering Interview with the Vampire also comes as vampire fiction is making a bit of a resurgence on the small screen. A reboot of True Blood, which is similarly inspired by a vampire novel series, is now in development at HBO. A third season of What We Do in the Shadows is also in the works at FX. The CW has also been working on a planned reboot of the hit 80s movie The Lost Boys, and Showtime has ordered a series based on Let the Right One In.

Interview with the Vampire will hit AMC sometime in 2022. In the meantime, you can always watch the original movie for free if the reboot doesn't appeal to you. The movie is currently streaming for free on Tubi.