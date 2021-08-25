AMC's Interview with the Vampire has found its Louis de Pointe du Lac. Per Variety, actor Jacob Anderson --- best known for his role as Grey Worm on the hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones --- has just been cast as Louis in the upcoming Interview with the Vampire TV series. He is the second cast member to be officially announced following recent reports of Sam Reid boarding the project as fellow vampire Lestat.

Previously played by Brad Pitt in the 1994 movie adaptation, Louis will serve as a main character alongside Reid's Lestat. He is the titular vampire with whom a reporter speaks with about his life story, regaling how he was turned into a vampire and mentored by Lestat de Lioncourt. While not much has been revealed about the plot of the AMC series, it is expected to follow a similar storyline with the iconic vampire characters.

Jacob Anderson can be recognized by Game of Thrones viewers for his role as Grey Worm, a former slave who serves as a right hand man for Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryan. He was one of very few main characters to make it to the end of the series alive, last seen in the show's final episode. Anderson has also been announced as a new cast member for the next season of Doctor Who with his previous TV credits including Broadchurch and Episodes. Last year, Anderson released an album as a singer under the pseudonym Raleigh Ritchie.

Last year, AMC acquired the rights to Anne Rice's IThe Vampire Chronicles book series. That includes Interview with the Vampire, which has become the first show based on the books to enter development. The cabler has already ordered eight episodes of the live-action adaptation with plans to debut the series in 2022 on both AMC and AMC Plus. Recently, AMC also opened a writers' room to help develop a spinoff based on The Lives of the Mayfair Witches.

Rolin Jones will serve as writer and showrunner on Interview with the Vampire under his overall deal with AMC Studios. Jones also serves as executive producer alongside Mark Johnson, Anne Rice, and Christopher Rice. Alan Taylor is on board to direct the first two episodes and will also serve as an executive producer.

"In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the finest vampire novel ever written, all respects to Mr. Stoker," Jones said in a statement when the series was greenlit. "Nearly fifty years later we know what's expected of us. We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can't wait to re-unite them with you."

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, added: "This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago."

AMC hasn't set a premiere date for Interview with the Vampire at this time. With two of the main stars now signed on, other cast members and additional updates are likely to be announced in the near future. This news comes to us from Variety.