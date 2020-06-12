With the sequel to the wonderful comic book animated adventure Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse having now gone into production, audiences are wondering what might be in store for Miles Morales' alternate universe wall-crawler. One thing that Spidey-fans are hoping might happen is a cameo from some of the prior live-action web-slingers, including the actor behind the first big-screen portrayal of the beloved Marvel superhero, Tobey Maguire. Well, as a followup to her piece of an older Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, artist Camille Vialet has uploaded an illustration of what Maguire might look like should he enter the Spider-Verse sequel.

"Would you like to see Tobey Maguire in the upcoming spiderverse sequel? Here is my take on it. It was a fun but extremely tough piece to do. Tobey isn't easy to turn into a cartoon character. But after several attempts here it is. Hope you like it. Be sure to tell me who do you want to see next."

Whilst the artist states that Maguire is not an easy person to turn into cartoon form, the artwork does an excellent job of teasing what the actor might look like when drawn in the unique style of the first movie. Tobey Maguire debuted as Spidey back in 2002's Spider-Man, directed by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Sam Raimi. Appearing twice more as the character in 2004's outstanding Spider-Man 2 and again a few years later in 2007's, shall we say, disappointing Spider-Man 3, Maguire is still considered by many to be the defining version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man on the silver screen. Feel free to replace the word 'disappointing' with any expletive you like when describing Spider-Man 3.

Of course, his time as the Marvel hero is now over, with Tom Holland taking up the mantle for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, with the Spider-Verse movie's world of alternate versions of characters, bringing Maguire back for Into the Spider-Verse 2 would not only make sense but would also be a real treat for fans of the Raimi trilogy and Maguire's performance. It would also not be the first time that the idea has been considered, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-writer Christopher Miller revealing earlier this year that an animated crossover that would have united Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield was axed from the climax of the first Into the Spider-Verse.

The first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced audiences to Miles Morales, who finds himself having to become the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various dimensions to team up to save New York City from Kingpin. The movie was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman, and a story by Lord. It stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, alongside the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

For the time being, fans will just have to continue to speculate as to what the sequel may bring, but a cameo from Tobey Maguire, along with the other live-action Spider-Men, would certainly be a welcome surprise. This comes to us from Camille Vialet.