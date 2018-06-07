The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the animated Spider-Man movie from Sony Pictures, revealed that the movie will feature the popular character from Marvel Comics Spider-Gwen. It has since been confirmed that Spider-Gwen is being voiced by actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld, 21, has become a recognizable face in Hollywood, appearing in a number of popular movies such as Pitch Perfect 2, Barely Lethal, The Edge of Seventeen, and Pitch Perfect 3. 2018 seems to be a good year for Steinfeld, not just because of the announcement of her inclusion in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but also because of her leading role in the BumblebeeTransformers spin-off. While she may not be at the top of the A-list, Steinfeld's inclusion in the Transformers franchise may be enough to bring a bit of star power to the upcoming Spider-Man movie, and to Steinfeld's career as a whole.

Her character, Spider-Gwen, has become wildly popular in Marvel Comics since her first appearance in the Spider-Verse story arc in 2014. Spider-Gwen, otherwise known as Spider-Woman in the universe of the comics, is from an alternate universe where Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider and gained superpowers, and her boyfriend Peter Parker died instead. The artistic design of her comics and the in-depth story arcs have had readers hooked over the past four years, making her one of Marvel's most popular entities since her very first appearance.

Along with the announcement of Hailee Steinfeld's involvement also come the announcements and confirmations of a few other actors and actresses. Lily Tomlin, a TV actress best known for Nashville, has joined the cast as Aunt May, and Luna Lauren Velez, best known for her role in Dexter, has joined as Rio Morales, the mother of protagonist Miles Morales.

Other cast members who have been rumored to be part of the cast have now been confirmed, including former New Girl star Jake Johnson who is voicing the Spider-Man that most people already know and love, Peter Parker. Also, Academy Award winning Moonlight and Luke Cage actor Mahershala Ali will be playing Aaron Davis, Miles' uncle who appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he was played by Donald Glover. Additionally, Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry will be voicing Miles' father, and former Sabretooth actor Liev Schreiber will be voicing the villain Kingpin. Miles Morales himself will be voiced by Shameik Moore, who is an up and coming actor, with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse being his first big blockbuster project.

The fantastic cast and truly mesmerizing animation for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse lead us to the conclusion that this upcoming animated feature from Sony Pictures Entertainment will be worth seeing. Spider-Man is a wildly popular character, and this will be the first movie to ever bring more than one Spider-Man onto the big screen at once. The inclusion of Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen is a fantastic addition to the movie, getting a number of Marvel fans even more excited for the upcoming release. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse releases in theaters December 14, 2018.