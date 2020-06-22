Disney+ has shared the first trailer for their Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 series. The six-part docuseries takes viewers behind-the-scenes to see the incredible work that went on to bring the sequel to life on the big screen. Disney knew they had to make Frozen 2 after the success of the first installment, which was the easy part. Making it was going to be a lot harder since there was so much more pressure to get it right, which the trailer details.

With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios' near-century of moviemaking. For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening - and at times jaw-dropping - view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time.

The Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 trailer starts off lighthearted and breezy before getting really intense. We see artists reading fan mail about the smash hit song "Let It Go" literally saving their lives. This just sets the tone for the amazing amount of stress they were under to deliver the goods for a second time with brand-new songs and themes that would be able to touch fans of the original and a whole new generation of fans. Luckily, they succeeded, but the documentary shows just how unsure of themselves they were.

Frozen 2 was screened once every three months in various forms of completion and then a feedback session held. The feedback was often times brutal with specific plot points being called for not making sense and songwriters having to go back to the drawing board to come up with the hit. While Disney seems like it would be a fun environment, it looks like they were all under a ton of pressure to get things right after each screening until they reached the point where they had one more year to go.

Disney+ also has The Mandalorian behind-the-scenes series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which takes Star Wars fans into the making of the show. When compared to Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2, it looks like it was a breeze, though season 2 may have had a lot of the same struggles, just on a much smaller scale. Jon Favreau and crew make it all look effortless and easy, while the Frozen 2 crew makes it look like every tiny detail was looked at under the microscope before it was added to the movie. You can check out the Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 trailer above, thanks to the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube channel.