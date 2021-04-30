Henry Cavill gets to keep his mustache as Omni-Man in some new Invincible fan art by BossLogic. Premiering last month on Amazon Prime Video, Invincible has proven to be a hit with fans by the end of its first season. Shortly before the season finale aired, Amazon announced that the series has been renewed for another two seasons.

Created by Robert Kirkman, the series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) as Mark Grayson, a teenager who discovers that his father, Nolan (J.K. Simmons), is Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. As Mark begins to develop his own powers, he becomes the rookie superhero Invincible, hoping to follow in his father's footsteps. Unfortunately, there's a lot Mark has to learn about his dad, such as the violent maniac hidden behind the "superhero" gimmick.

Unlike Superman, Omni-Man brandishes a heavy mustache. With his look reminding BossLogic of Henry Cavill's digitally-removed Justice League mustache, BossLogic saw a good opportunity to cast Cavill as Omni-Man in his newest fan art. While a similar mustache just wouldn't look quite right on Superman, it works very well for a live-action Omni-Man, as Cavill does make a convincing Nolan in the artwork. You can take a look at it below.

"I found a use for the moustache," the digital artist writes in the caption.

Many DC fans will know that there's a famous legend of Cavill being brought back in for Justice League reshoots by Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder left the project. Because Henry Cavill was playing a mustachioed character in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, he was unable to shave his facial hair. As the story goes, the fix was to use CGI to digitally remove Cavill's whiskers from every shot. The original footage has never been released, but a recent viral video adds the stash back to Justice League to show what it might have looked like.

There's a chance Cavill is done playing Clark Kent in the DCEU. After years of rumors that he was finished with the superhero, it was recently reported that Ta-Nehisi Coates will write a Superman reboot for Warner Bros. with a new take on the character. Even if he's out as Superman, some fans want to see him remain in the superhero genre by moving to the MCU as Hercules. Currently, Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in the popular Netflix series The Witcher, which will debut its second season later this year.

Invincible is based on the Skybound/Image comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. Kirkman's second-longest running series behind The Walking Dead, the Invincible comics ended their run in 2018 after 15 years. In addition to the animated series, Kirkman has said that a movie version is also in early development with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg attached.

The first season of Invincible is now streaming in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video. A release date hasn't yet been set for season 2, but it's nice to know that another two seasons are on their way. The fan art of Cavill as Omni-Man was crafted by BossLogic.