Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman suits up as a bloody Omni-Man in an amusing new piece of Invincible fan art from BossLogic. Well known for his role as the incredibly popular character Ron Swanson, Offerman's Parks and Rec mustache makes his transition into Omni-Man that much easier. Swanson's attitude, with his trademark scowl, also helps give him that dark Omni-Man vibe. You can look at the artwork below.

This isn't the only recent fan art from BossLogic to imagine a live-action version of Omni-Man. Man of Steel star Henry Cavill is the supervillain in another image as a way for the artist to poke fun at the actor's digitally-removed Justice League mustache. Titans star Ryan Potter is also featured in separate fan art as Mark Grayson, aka Invincible.

In the popular animated series, Omni-Man is voiced by J.K. Simmons. Although the dastardly character is initially introduced as a superhero, it's not long before his true nature is revealed. He is also the father of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a teenager who has just become a superhero after discovering his budding superpowers. The show is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, which ended its run in 2018 after 15 years.

"This is the perfect climate for Invincible to exist because it's reliant on people knowing the ins and outs of the tropes of superhero storytelling so we can subvert them," Kirkman recently told IndieWire. "Invincible is very much a story that presents itself as one thing and then slowly reveals itself to be something else. The thing that it presents itself as is a traditional superhero story and then it reveals itself to be something very different, more complex, scary, and dramatic. Because everybody is aware of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, you can sit down and watch Invincible and be pleasantly surprised that it offers something different."

Along with Simmons and Yeun, the voice cast of Invincible includes Sandra Oh, Zachary Quinto, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Malese Jow, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Lauren Cohan, Lennie James, Ross Marquand, Michael Cudlitz, Walton Goggins, and Seth Rogen.

Along with his role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Rec, Offerman is also known for his acclaimed role as Richard Mcdonald, one of the brothers who founded McDonald's, in the movie The Founder. The actor also earned a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the FX series Fargo. More recently, he has hosted the NBC reality competition series Making It alongside his Parks and Rec co-star Amy Poehler.

The first season of Invincible is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, Amazon renewed the show for another two seasons as well, so there's plenty more of Invincible to come. Additionally, a live-action movie adaptation has also been reported to be in the works with Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen attached. It would seem that the success of the animated series might speed up production on the live-action adaptation. The artwork of Nick Offerman as Omni-Man comes to us from BossLogic on Instagram.