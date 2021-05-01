BossLogic's newest Invincible fan art imagines Titans star Ryan Potter as Mark Grayson. Created by Robert Kirkman, the animated superhero series just concluded its first season on Amazon Prime Video. The new series has been very well-received by fans with many offering heaps of praise to the season finale in particular. Noticing this positive response, Amazon has gone ahead and ordered another two seasons of the show.

One big fan of Invincible is the digital artist BossLogic. Also impressed with the show's first season, the artist couldn't help but imagine live-action versions of the show's primary characters. This includes Mark Grayson, the titular teenage superhero voiced by Steven Yeun in the animated series. The fan art casts this main role with Ryan Potter - the 25-year-old actor best known as Gar Logan on Titans and the voice of Hiro Hamada in Big Hero 6.

"#Invincible what a God damn dope show," BossLogic says in the caption. "Can't wait till season 2, also hearing about a live-action, call [Ryan Potter]."

Even Ryan Potter himself has been left impressed by the fan art. On Instagram, the actor responded directly to the artwork with a comment that reads: "[BossLogic] my guy. thank you."

Invincible is based on the popular comic book series by Robert Kirkman that ended its run in 2018 after 15 years. The animated series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) as a teenager who discovers that his father, Nolan (J.K. Simmons), is the most powerful superhero on the planet. After learning to use his own developing superpowers, Mark is the planet's only chance of survival when Nolan decides to no longer use his powers for good.

Recently, BossLogic put together another piece of fan art for Omni-Man. The dastardly character, who brandishes a bushy mustache, was featured in the artwork with Henry Cavill in the role. This was a reference to the infamous mustache Cavill had digitally removed during the production of Justice League, something that was given renewed attention in recent days after a viral video put the mustache back in. You can look at BossLogic's Omni-Man art below.

"I found a use for the mustache," the artist joked.

The voice cast of Invincible also stars Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Mark's mother and Nolan's wife. Other voice actors include Zachary Quinto as Robot, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Malese Jow as Dupli-Kate, Grey Griffin as Monster Girl, and Khary Payton as Black Samson. Guest cast members have included Lauren Cohan, Sonequa Martin-Green, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, and Ross Marquand.

Invincible is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video with the entire first season available to watch. Season 2 and 3 have already been ordered at the streamer, but it's not yet clear when season 2 will arrive. A live-action movie adaptation is also said to be in the works, and while no casting information has yet been announced, BossLogic makes a good case for Potter. The Invincible fan art of Potter as Mark Grayson comes to us from BossLogic on Instagram.