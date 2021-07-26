Despite Invincible having now been adapted into an (excellent) animated series for Amazon Prime, writer and creator Robert Kirkman has confirmed that a live action project is still being pursued. While answering questions at this year's [email protected], Kirkman discussed the development of a live action adaptation of Invincible, assuring fans that all efforts are being made to ensure that it will be different from the animated series.

"I'm not telling! This is another one of those things that's a little early going but I will say that there are massive efforts going in to make sure that the film experience is unique [and separate from the animated series]...while also being true to Invincible. I couldn't be more excited about the stuff that we're doing but I can't tell you yet."

What this means exactly is anyone's guess. The use of the words such as "unique" and "separate" certainly make it sound like Robert Kirkman and the team behind the movie have found a way to approach the world of Invincible in a very different way, suggesting that it will not be so much of a straight-forward adaptation of the comic. The animated series has so far adapted the original comic quite faithfully, while still managing to make a few changes along the way including improving the pacing, adjusting several characters for the modern day, and adding further drama to some of the storyline's main beats. So, will the live action movie simply adapt the same story again? Or does Kirkman plan to take the live action adaptation into a surprising new direction? Sadly, we have no idea...yet.

Invincible follows Mark Grayson, who begins as seemingly a normal teenager, except for the fact that his father, Nolan, is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. Taking up the superhero alter ego, Invincible, Mark begins working as a superhero, with his father acting as his mentor, and meeting other heroes including Robot, Rex Splode, Dupli-Kate and Atom Eve.

While everything begins as a pretty standard superhero story, things quickly take turn when Onni-Man murders the world's most prominent superhero team, The Guardians of the Globe, and informs Mark that he is a member of the Viltrumite race, whose crusade across the galaxy has been a brutal and bloody mission of domination, and who have now set their sights on Earth. Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen and J. K. Simmons, Invincible adapts the comic by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley so well that it will no doubt leave fans wondering how a live action take could bring anything different to proceedings. Other than being live action, of course.

Much like Amazon's The Boys, Invincible adds overt violence and mature themes to the world of superheroes, and, also much like The Boys, Amazon's adaptation of Invincible has been well-received by both critics and audiences alike. A live action version of the comic book has been in development since 2017, with The Boys comparisons continuing as both Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen are producers on both.

What Kirkman has in store for Invincible when he makes the jump to live action remains to be seen, but the first season of Amazon's animated series is available now on Amazon Prime. The show has already been renewed for a second and third season. BossLogic created the art at the top of this story.