Another smash horror hit from Blumhouse, this year's The Invisible Man proved to audiences that the approach to classic monsters did not have to be like 2017's The Mummy, and could actually be, ya know, good. Since winning big with both critics and audiences alike, as well as financially, The Invisible Man star Elisabeth Moss was recently asked by Bloody Disgusting what is stopping an Invisible Man sequel from happening. The actress had this to say.

"Look, if people want it that's kind of a big part of what we need in order to do it. So put the word out there that YOU want it and then I'll help!"

So, if you want to see the continuing adventures of Elisabeth Moss and her see-through stalker, do not be shy about it. In fact, according to Moss, the best course of action is to just start shouting it from the rooftops. Moss sounds like she would be up for reprising her role as Cecilia Kass for a sequel, but it might take a bit more word of mouth in order for Universal to give the green light to another movie.

Considering the sheer success of the first movie, it would not be too much of a surprise should the studio decide to go ahead with The Invisible Man 2. Made on a very low budget of only $7 million, and successfully rebooting one of Universal's legendary monsters (something which they have wanted to do for some time), it would be odd for the studio to just ignore the success and not reach for a franchise.

Should the studio decide to stick with a standalone movie format for its Universal Monsters, this would be no bad thing, and certainly The Invisible Man writer/director Leigh Whannell does not have any sequel ideas in mind. Speaking about the prospect of a follow-up recently, Whannell said this.