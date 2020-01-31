The upcoming remake of The Invisible Man is going in a direction that people probably did not expect. Focussing on a character who does not turn invisible, but is instead haunted by the titular see-through villain, The Invisible Man is using the sci-fi elements in order to depict a story about abuse. The movie's main star, Elisabeth Moss, has been discussing this approach and how it underpins the story.

"You literally have a man who is invisible, you can't see him, she's saying he's there, that he's attacking her, abusing her, manipulating her, and everyone around her is saying, 'Relax. It's fine'. And she keeps saying, 'No, he is - he's alive, he's doing this,' and no-one believes her. The analogy is incredibly clear."

As opposed to the recent Tom Cruise leading reboot of The Mummy, which took a much more action/adventure type approach, writer/director Leigh Whannell has decided to take a more conceptual stance with his version of The Invisible Man. As Moss states above, the analogy is incredibly clear, and from the The Invisible Man trailer, we see it is very much a horror story about an abusive relationship, rather than the sci-fi adventure audiences were perhaps expecting.

Elisabeth Moss has a lot of experience playing characters tortured by tyrannical abusers, having won an Emmy for her ongoing role in Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale, where she portrays a woman in a dystopian world in which women have been reduced to slavery following a global infertility epidemic.

"I've had quite a bit of experience playing characters who are dealing with various types of abuse. Whether it's emotional, physical, sexual, it's something that I've dived into quite a bit. So I was able to bring that knowledge to the role."

The original The Invisible Man from way back in 1933, follows a man who manages to turn himself invisible but then cannot figure out how to make himself visible again. Becoming overwhelmed by his transparent condition he turns to a life of crime and ultimately descends into madness.

In the upcoming movie, trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister, their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter. But when Cecilia's abusive ex commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia's sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

It stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer. The Invisible Man is scheduled to hit theaters on February 28th. This comes to us from Empire.