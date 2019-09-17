That's a wrap! Director Leigh Whannell has confirmed that filming has concluded on The Invisible Man remake. Universal Pictures has been trying for some time to reboot its classic monsters on the big screen, with little luck. Their latest approach will see Blumhouse Productions overseeing small-budget takes on the classic figures, in the hopes that it could possibly lead to some sort of shared universe down the line. For now though, it's one step at a time and this is the first step in that process.

Leigh Whannell, who most recently directed last year's heralded sci-fi flick Upgrade, took to Twitter to share the news that The Invisible Man has wrapped production. The filmmaker shared a photo of himself on set holding the clapboard in freezing cold weather, sporting a million-dollar grin on his face. Whannell had this to say in the caption provided with the set photo.

"It is 6am and freezing and raining here in Sydney but I am smiling because that is a wrap on the Invisible Man shoot. Thanks to all the amazing crew members who made it a joy to go to 'work' every day. Now it's time to sit in a dark room and figure out what the hell we did."

That dark room will be an editing bay, as Leigh Whannell will now have to assemble the movie together. This is far from the first time that the iconic tale first told in H.G. Well's beloved novella has been adapted. The most famous is the 1933 James Whale-directed version, but others have come and gone, such as 2000's Hollow Man, which starred Kevin Bacon. This latest version will presumably be giving us a very different take on the material, compared to what we've seen previously. The cast includes Elizabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid and Aldis Hodge.

This new take on The Invisible Man centers on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), who is locked in a violent and controlling relationship with a wealthy, brilliant scientist. Cecilia manages to escape one night and disappears into hiding with the help of her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his young daughter (Storm Reid). However, when her ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a large chunk of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was faked. A string of eerie coincidences turn lethal and threatens the lives of her loved ones, causing Cecilia's sanity to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by a person nobody can see.

Universal originally had big plans for their monsters, with Tom Cruise's The Mummy meant to kick off what they had dubbed the Dark Universe. It was meant to include reboots of Frankenstein starring Javier Bardem and The Invisible Man starring Johnny Depp. Those plans were scrapped, given the performance of The Mummy. The Invisible Man is set to arrive in theaters on February 28, 2020. Be sure to check out the post from Leigh Whannell's Twitter account below.

