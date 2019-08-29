We finally have some plot details for The Invisible Man remake. Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind hits such as Get Out, The Purge and many, many more is behind this reimagining of the classic tale. Though, up to this point, how precisely this take on the material would differ remained largely mysterious. Now, thanks to a plot synopsis, we know this latest version of the story will involve an abusive relationship and a twisted revenge tale.

The Invisible Man, in all of its various iterations, is a violent and tragic tale. But each time around the creative minds behind the respective versions have tweaked things a bit. In this case, director Leigh Whannell (Upgrade) has taken things in a very different direction. The official synopsis reads as follows.

"The film centers on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a woman trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist. She escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia's abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turn lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia's sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see."

From the sound of things, Elisabeth Moss' character will be at the heart of the story, and it's largely going to be told from her perspective. It also sounds as though this version could get a bit ugly, in terms of its content, given the focus on abuse. But it also could wind up having something to say and could make for a very unique retelling of the tale originally found in H.G. Wells' iconic novella.

This remake ultimately came about as the result of Universal's failed Dark Universe. As many may recall, Universal had plans to launch a shared universe of big-budget movies based on its classic monsters, starting with 2017's The Mummy starring Tom Cruise. They had lofty plans, with other stars such as Javier Bardem on board as Frankenstein, Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll (and Mr. Hyde), who would have been like the Nick Fury for this universe, and Johnny Depp set to lead the cast of that version of The Invisible Man. But The Mummy bombed and the whole thing fizzled out before it ever even really got going.

The hope is that this remake could launch a series of other remakes by Blumhouse, which would be smaller in scale with smaller budgets. But they're not getting ahead of themselves. For now, it's one step at a time. The Invisible Man is set to arrive in theaters on February 28, 2020. This news comes to us via ComingSoon.net.