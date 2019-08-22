Blumhouse and Universal Pictures have moved The Invisible Man release date up two weeks. Instead of hitting theaters on Friday, March 13th, 2020, the movie will now open on Friday, February 28th, 2020. The reboot is currently shooting in Sydney, Australia and things appear to be going well for the project, which stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and the recently announced Storm Reid. The story takes elements from H.G. Wells' novel and the classic 1933 movie of the same name and expectations are high for the new project to live up to the source material.

The Invisible Man was originally going to take on Warner Bros.' Godzilla vs. Kong at the box office and now faces the hidden-camera prank movie Bad Trip instead. March 20th will see the release of A Quiet Place 2, so the earlier release date seems like a wise decision to get its own time to shine at the box office. It was revealed just last month that Oliver Jackson-Cohen was taking the lead role in the upcoming movie, which will continue the Blumhouse tradition of making a movie with a smaller budget to maximize profits.

As for the storyline for The Invisible Man, the specific details are being kept under wraps. However, It is believed Elisabeth Moss' Cecilia character will receive the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend's suicide. As she begins to re-build her life, she starts to question her reality when she begins to suspect her deceased ex is not actually dead. The Invisible Man was originally intended to be part of the Universal's Dark Universe, but is now being developed as a standalone project with Leigh Whannell brought on to write and direct the movie.

The Invisible Man is considered to be a member of the original Universal Monsters, along with The Wolf Man, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon. However, they originally started with The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Phantom of the Opera. Universal attempted to build their Dark Universe with The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, but it didn't do nearly as well as the studio was originally hoping it would, so the idea was scrapped and left on the cutting room floor for the future.

Blumhouse will handle the Universal Monsters from here on out, which seems like a wise decision at this time. The studio has a tried and trusted method of making their projects on a small budget and has seen great success over the past several years with that particular business model. When Elisabeth Moss was originally cast, there were rumors that Blumhouse was going to go The Invisible Woman route, but that was later proven to be false. Regardless, horror fans who have been looking forward to seeing The Invisible Man now have two weeks less to wait, which should be good news. The new release date was originally reported by Deadline.