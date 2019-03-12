We may know who is going to be playing the titular role in The Invisible Man. This project will look to sort of restart what Universal was trying to do with the Dark Universe movies in 2017. The studio is going back to their well of classic monsters and is looking to freshen them up for a new generation of moviegoers. First up will be a new take on the famed novella by H.G. Wells and it appears as though Armie Hammer and Alexander Skarsgard are the frontrunners for the lead role.

According to a new report, the studio has narrowed down their list to these two final choices. Armie Hammer, on the one hand, has been poised to breakout as one of Hollywood's top leading men for years, but has had superstardom ripped from his grasps at various points in time. He was supposed to play Batman in Justice League: Mortal which never got made. He was handed the keys to a would-be mega blockbuster franchise with The Lone Ranger and that turned out to be a huge flop. Still, we may be better off for it, as Hammer has proven time and time again he's fantastic at what he does in movies like The Social Network, Call Me By Your Name and Sorry to Bother You.

Interestingly enough, back when this was positioned as a big budget movie at Universal, it was Johnny Depp, who also starred in The Lone Ranger, who was supposed to play the lead in The Invisible Man. As for Alexander Skarsgård, he's been climbing up the ladder for years now and has proved himself to be right in line with the rest of the actors in his family, like his father Stellan Skarsgard or his brother Bill Skarsgard. Something in their blood. Alexander Skarsgard has starred in projects like True Blood, Big Little Lies, The Legend of Tarzan and Hold the Dark.

Both men fit a similar bill. They have range, they're dashing and they're in a similar age range with a similar look. They also both seem like they could pull this off. What we know is, whoever lands the role, will be starring alongside Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, Us), who is in talks for the female lead. Production is expected to begin in May, which means these casting decisions should be settled on sooner rather than later.

Leigh Whannell (Upgrade) wrote the script and will be in the director's chair. Blumhouse, the studio behind franchises such as The Purge and Insidious, as well as movies like Get Out and Glass, are producing. If this goes well, we could see Blumhouse try to tackle more classic Universal monster tales in a smaller, more intimate way, as opposed to what happened with Tom Cruise's The Mummy in 2017, which spawned the most short-lived cinematic universe ever. The Invisible Man does not yet have a release date set. This news was first reported by That Hashtag Show.