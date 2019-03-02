Blumhouse is currently producing a reboot based on the classic Universal movie The Invisible Man, and the project is looking to sign on Elisabeth Moss to star. As previously announced, the upcoming movie will be written and directed by horror filmmaker Leigh Whannell. Perhaps best known for co-creating Saw with James Wan, Whannell has also helmed Insidious: The Last Key and Upgrade for Blumhouse. It's noted that discussions are still in the very early stages, but if all goes well, Moss will be starring in the movie in a lead role. As of now, talks are still ongoing, and casting has yet to be made official.

Previously, Johnny Depp was attached to star in a reboot for The Invisible Man, prior to Universal hiring Whannell to create his own vision of the classic story. Word is Depp is no longer involved with the project, and another actor will be portraying the titular transparent individual. However, beyond the news of Elisabeth Moss potentially being cast, no other names have yet been made public. Because Depp was set to star when Universal was originally planning to make the movie as a tie-in to their now-cancelled Dark Universe, his removal seems to be a casualty of switching gears creatively by taking the project in an all-new direction.

Prior to The Mummy with Tom Cruise bombing at the box office in 2017, Universal was hoping to create an all new movie universe featuring their classic movie monsters. Because that high-budget production wound up losing lots of money for the company, Universal scrapped all plans for new tie-in movies to be made. As of now, the idea is to still reboot the Universal monster movies but with low budgets this time, so the projects won't be as much of a risk. Given Blumhouse's track record of making highly profitable horror movies on very modest budgets, it's logical why Universal would partner up with the studio to produce new movies for these classic characters.

Moss will soon appear in the Universal horror movie called Us, which is Jordan Peele's follow-up to his smash hit Get Out. She'll be co-starring with Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke. That movie will have its world premiere this month at SXSW in Austin, Texas, before premiering worldwide on March 22. Additionally, Moss will be appearing in the upcoming movies Her Smell and The Kitchen, and she'll also be coming back for Season 3 of the popular Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale. Clearly, the actress has a very busy schedule, but given her talent, casting her in The Invisible Man can only help the movie.

We'll have to see if a deal can be reached that brings Moss onto the project. It's not clear when people can expect to see the movie hitting the big screen, but production seems to be getting on the fast track. With casting negotiations under way, it shouldn't be long before some names are added to the movie officially. This information comes to us from Variety.