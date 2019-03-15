Before Marvel came on the scene with their Superhero universe of compelling characters, Universal Pictures had a huge grip of a franchise in their famous big screen Monsters: Dracula, The Mummy, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein, and of course The Invisible Man. Not too long ago Universal announced they would be creating their own "Dark Universe" melding the famous monsters into each other's storylines to create something akin to the Marvel Universe of superheroes.

They started out with a film called Dracula Untold, which did not do well. They then moved onto The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, but that was not well received either. Trying to gin up the hype machine we heard about: Russell Crowe in a new version of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Javier Bardem as the newest Frankenstein Monster, Invisible Man starring Johnny Depp, and remakes of their monster characters, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Phantom of the Opera, and The Hunchback of Notre-Dame. We also got wind of Angelina Jolie possibly starring in a Bride Of Frankenstein thriller. However in the wake of The Mummy kind of bombing, Universal Pictures decided to scrap the Dark Universe idea instead focusing on stories told through the eyes of popular or upcoming filmmakers.

The first of these filmmaker driven films has been announced. Sort of. It looks like Universal will be doing a retelling of their Invisible Man. Elizabeth Moss was talking to Buzzfeed, where she was asked about the rumors swirling around the project. Now Elizabeth was FAR from straight forward, but one may be able to interpret her lack of saying anything substantial as saying something substantial.

"I would say that I can't talk about it. I can't really talk about it, but I would say that it's, I can't say anything about it. I would say I don't think I would be replacing Johnny Depp necessarily. I can say that. But I think it's an incredible story that maybe needs to to be retold, but maybe with a woman. I'm not saying I'm doing it. I'm just saying that theoretically that would be a great idea."

"Theoretically". That means yes, Elizabeth? It's on, or what? I have heard plenty of Hollywood non-denial denials, and this one is dead on for a yes. I think her only stumbling block here is NOT whether the movie will be made, but if she will be the one to star in it. Her schedule is crazy right now as she is one of the most popular actors on the Hollywood roster, so she simply may not have the time because of her commitments to other projects. But it sounds like Invisible Man is gearing up for a gender-swap.

Now if you are worried about a possible mix up with the Marvel Universe's Sue Storm the Invisible Woman, don't be. Remember that Jake Gyllenhaal movie Nightcrawler? There was also a Brad Pitt film called War Machine.

The Universal Monsters were absolutely HUGE in their day, the biggest thing in Hollywood at one point, so it will be interesting to see if they can reclaim their rightful spot in the modern Superhero movie era with a blockbuster remake starring one of their classic characters. These quotes were pulled from a Buzzfeed interview.