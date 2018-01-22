The first poster for director Martin Scorsese's The Irishman has arrived online. Netflix is spending billions of dollars on original content this year, which includes tons of original movies and plenty of new TV shows. But perhaps no project is more high-profile than The Irishman, which could easily be a major awards season contender for next year and is slated to debut on the streaming service later this year. But Netflix appears to be getting the ball rolling when it comes to marketing for this movie rather early, as the first poster for The Irishman has already rolled out.

Netflix hasn't released The Irishman poster on any of their official channels just yet. Nevertheless, the poster has made its way out into the world and features Robert De Niro looking like a real-deal gangster once again, pointing a gun at a very unlucky victim laying on the ground. Given the premise of the movie, it's not hard to imagine this somebody could be Jimmy Hoffa, the notorious gangster who was murdered, but whose body was never found. The poster also makes it clear that this movie is going to unite De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for the first time ever. Hence, this is a huge deal for Netflix.

Martin Scorsese has been wanting to make The Irishman for quite some time, which is going to use de-aging technology, ala The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, to allow Robert De Niro and the rest of the stars to play younger versions of their characters. The drama is said to come with a $100 million price tag, which is why it was difficult to get the project made at a traditional studio. Netflix is happy to shell out the cash for such a prestige project.

The Irishman is based on Charles Brandt's 2003 book, I Heard You Paint Houses, which tells the story of Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran's career as a hitman, with Robert De Niro set to play Sheeran. The hitman is said to have been involved in the death of Jimmy Hoffa, with Al Pacino playing him in the movie. Joe Pesci is coming out of retirement for The Irishman and he plays Russell Bufalino, who at one point in time ran the entire East Coast mob operation. Harvey Keitel is also set to star as mafia boss named Angelo Bruno. Frank Sheeran managed to keep his life as a hitman a secret from his family his entire life and only confessed his crimes to author Charles Brandt before his death in 2003.

Netflix doesn't tend to promote their movies this far in advance, generally speaking. For example, Duncan Jones' Mute is supposed to arrive on the streaming service next month, but we still don't have a trailer for it. There's also the matter of a theatrical release. Netflix typically doesn't do much of one for their original movies. However, it was said to be a big sticking point for Martin Scorsese when agreeing to make The Irishman for Netflix. Though, it's reportedly still up in the air at this point as to whether or not the movie will get a significant release in theaters. You can check out the new poster for The Irishman, as spotted by The Playlist, for yourself below.