Iron Fist season 3 details have been revealed by Finn Jones. Netflix opted to cancel the Marvel series a little more than two years ago. The streaming service, ultimately, axed every one of its live-action Marvel offerings in a somewhat unexpected movie. Now, Jones has pulled the curtain back on what could have been.

The actor is currently promoting Dickinson season 2. The actor behind Danny Rand, in a recent interview, was asked about the possible season 3 for Marvel's Iron Fist that never came to be. Finn Jones offered quite a bit on what would have happened had the show not been canceled. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Raven [Metzner], who was the showrunner for the second season, and I were sure that there was gonna be a Season 3, so we had already devised the whole thing. I was so excited to get into that. It really was gonna be about Danny finally assuming the role of the Iron Fist, fully accomplished, fully charged up, and fully in control of his s***, as well. It was gonna be this amazing story [with] Danny and Ward off in foreign lands as a buddy storyline almost. And then, you had Colleen in New York, isolated with this new power, struggling to come to terms with her identity and with this power. At some point, we would have met again and probably formed this crazy power couple [or] superhero relationship. Really, Season 3 just had so much promise and it's a shame to see it squandered and never get to reach its full potential."

Iron Fist debuted in 2017. Season 1 was not widely-praised but season 2 was viewed as an improvement. It stands to reason they could have managed to further improve the formula in season 3. In addition to the solo seasons, Finn Jones also appeared in the Defenders miniseries. Jones, in the same interview, got candid in regards to the pain he felt when the show was canceled.

"It's horrible. It's like the death of a friend or a close family member. You've spent years building this other world within yourself and sharing this other person with the whole world. Usually, with films or plays, you get to see that arc through. There's a journey. But with 'Iron Fist', it was like we just got to the peak. We were just getting there. We'd just turned the show around. We had just done so much great work, really getting the train back on the tracks. And then, within three weeks of it being released, all of [the Marvel Netflix shows] were wiped out. It was sad. It was stunted. It felt like losing a dear friend. It's just a shame. There's not much else I can say."

Marvel Studios decided to take its TV offerings in a different direction. Starting with WandaVision, future shows will be heavily connected to the MCU, and they will mostly live on the Disney+ streaming service. Shows like Iron First always felt quite distant from the MCU. And the Netflix characters were never referenced in the movies.

That may change though. Marvel Studios has since regained the rights to Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. There are even rumors that Charlie Cox will show up in Spider-Man 3. So, even though another season is off the table, Finn Jones might still get another crack at it, depending on how Marvel wants to play it. This news comes to us via Collider.