It's time to suit up like Tony Stark as Hot Toys will be rolling out the deluxe version of Mr. Stark's famous Mark V armor used in Iron Man 2 to celebrate their 600th movie masterpiece collectible. According to Nerdist, the Iron Man techie suit is reported to be a 12.2-inch "movie-accurate" Robert Downey Jr. recreation look-alike from the official film location set. And It certainly features all of the same items he used during the sequel.

The battery-powered Hot Toys figure also boasts an LED-light up chest arc reactor, forearms, and a pair of hands with articulated fingers that also have light-up repulsors. There are also attachable armored elements with articulation to simulate the real time suiting up process which includes the articulated chest armor, back armor, shoulder armor, upper arm armor and calf armor. As well as three pairs of interchangeable gloved hands and a base with movie logo, character name plate, and a graphic card.

The hand-painted collectible comes with 30 points of articulation, with Tony Stark also sporting his clean facial cut, wearing his personalized racing suit and black shoes. But those aren't very helpful when fighting an enemy with electrified whips.

Iron Man is a leading superhero in both the Marvel cinematic and comic book universes as Tony Stark's alter ego, who is full of technological surprises. His signature suits have always displayed and showcased the highest level of engineering expression in the entire Iron Man movie franchise that spans 3 solo films. Each chapter picks up the challenge to exhibit superior and advanced technological genius, weapon mastery and magical marvel of what the techie suit is capable of doing.

The Mark V version seems to have more curiosity built into it, especially since it appeared like a portable briefcase. It was a notable discovery and a remarkable amazement when it was revealed to Tony Stark in Iron Man 2 on his trip to Monaco Grand Prix, which protected him from the vicious electric-whiplash attack from his arch-enemy Ivan Vanko during a live car race. Tony took charge and activated a brief case that then evolved to a techie suit that wrapped itself in an outstanding layers of protective shell around him to protect him while confronting his arch enemy Whiplash-Ivan Vanko. It was a theatrical masterpiece. Though Iron Man 2 was not particularly a blockbuster breakthrough, the ark V suit left a lasting and outstanding impression.

The Iron Man suits have always been part of this popular MCU character, and most amazingly, designed to accommodate the extensions of Tony Stark's heroic personality. Without it, the billionaire-playboy would be vulnerable and unprotected because it is his augmented ego. But most importantly, his safest form of security and defense. It is least to confirm that even his heart beat is connected to that very techie suit, without which he could barely survive. No techie suit, no Iron Man. Tony Stark can never outlive his techie suit. He is a man full of fear without his suit. And obviously invested his time and resources to build the Mark V armor with the latest and highest level of technological advancement and expression within the world of his anticipated enemies.

Hot Toy's Iron Man 2 Mark V figurine is priced at $350, and the Deluxe Version is $405 which is available for pre-order from Hot Toys though shipping only starts between July and September 2022.