While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly a massive success, there have been a few misses. MCU fans are currently debating on social media about whether Iron Man 3 or Thor 2 is the worst movie out of all of them. The coronavirus pandemic has a lot of people indoors these days, leading to fun-spirited arguments like this. For some, picking their least favorite movie is like a parent choosing between their kids. For others, the decision is clear cut and needs no argument.

Just a cursory glance at Twitter proves that a lot of people seem to think that Thor: The Dark World is the clear winner amongst most MCU fans. It has the lowest rating out of any of the movies on Rotten Tomatoes, hanging out with a 66% Fresh Rating, and has been called out as a mess for years. Tom Hiddleston's performance as Loki seems to be one of the only bright spots that MCU fans can agree on, which has been declared numerous times throughout this social media debate.

As for Iron Man 3, it has its detractors too. It is towards the bottom of the MCU list on Rotten Tomatoes with a 79% Fresh Rating. However, that places it at number 16 out of 23. Some fans seem to believe that Iron Man 2 should have been the one in the running, while others are going crazy because The Incredible Hulk isn't getting all of the negative attention that it truly deserves. Whatever the case may be, the general consensus is that Iron Man 3 and Thor 2 are the black sheep of the family.

Iron Man 3 and Thor 2 were not the only MCU movies to get dragged over the weekend on social media. There are more than a few fans who have different opinions as to what is the worst, with Captain Marvel getting its fair share of hate, along with Thor: Ragnarok. And former Bob Iger absolutely hated Iron Man 2. As is the case with anything like this franchise, you can't please everybody and everybody is entitled to their own opinions, though one might suspect that there's some trolling going on for some attention. It just wouldn't be the internet without some good old fashioned trolling.

The coronavirus pandemic has a lot of people hunkered down at home in an effort to stop or slow the spreading. The world is full of questions and there are not a whole lot of answers going around at the moment, so it's nice to have something like the MCU to debate about. People are using social media as they practice social distancing and it has given a lot of fun over the past few weeks. The MCU is still producing movies, so there could be an all-new least-favorite installment still on the way. You can head over to the official Marvel website to see a list of all the MCU movies and then check out some of the debate below.

NOW THAT I KNOW WHY THOR 2 AND IRON MAN 3 ARE TRENDING I THOUGHT WE ALREADY AGREED AS A FAMILY THAT INCREDIBLE HULK WAS THE WORSE MARVEL FILM? THIS DEBATE HAS BEEN OVER FOR YEARS pic.twitter.com/VdlhEkEjth — Zay (@JustZay16) March 23, 2020

Compared to Daredevil and Electra, Iron Man 3 deserves and Oscar — Juandissimo Magnifico (@IsNotTheFather) March 23, 2020

Currently watching Iron Man 3 ...started watching on Wednesday at the end now...🙈 — THE UNBEARABLE HULK (@riyaazp77) March 21, 2020

Iron Man 3 was fucking good. Y'all are cowards. pic.twitter.com/Xk8QshDvQW — ⭕Angie🧡⚙️💙 (@KillrQueen7) March 23, 2020

Thor 2 is trending and I don't care if you all think that this movie is a mess or not. I'm pretty sure we can all agree that Tom Hiddleston was top notch in this film and that Loki's few scenes basically saved the whole thing from flopping entirely. pic.twitter.com/svLVzC8gXG — Cade Grimm ☀️ LOKI SERIES ४ (@CadeRGrimm) March 23, 2020

Iron Man 3 was disappointing, personally, bc I was looking forward to Ben Kingsley playing a large role in the movie, but Thor 2 is the worse of the two, and by far the worst MCU film to date. Which makes Ragnarok all the more impressive, following that horrible film. — chandler (@channndler96) March 23, 2020

I’m so down to pretend Thor 2 never happened https://t.co/c2vAoYgLIw — Yo (@mindonthefinish) March 23, 2020

A lot of people are debating whether or not Iron Man 3 or Thor 2 are the worst MCU films, and I'm just like "You guys do realize Iron Man 2 still exists right?" — Jacob (@jacobsonic84) March 23, 2020

Thor 2: The Dark World, easily the worst. The production was riddled with problems, and the final product showed it. — The Last Linda (@TheLastLinda) March 23, 2020

thor 2 is MUCH worse than iron man 3 END OF DISCUSSION — gabriella🥳 (@mcgabbfoodrew) March 23, 2020

can’t believe thor 2 is still being called the worst mcu movie when incredible hulk exists,, i thought we already agreed on this 😐 pic.twitter.com/kGIbT3CVcp — nicole (@tomcrusty) March 23, 2020

Thor 2 is trending.

Discussion of the worst #MCU movies.

We're *never* all going to agree, you realize that, right?



Here's my bottom three:

Thor: Ragnarok

Iron Man 3

Captain Marvel



And all those that want to tell me how wrong I am, save your breath. You won't change my mind. pic.twitter.com/3bxDwaCSoC — David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) March 23, 2020