Tony Stark is getting a new suit of the iron variety in the pages of Marvel Comics. The publisher recently revealed that a new Iron Man title is set to launch this fall and the hero will be getting a new set of armor. While that would be noteworthy in any situation, this is particularly important as it was designed by comic book legend Alex Ross.

Marvel revealed a cover for Iron Man #1 which looks to be Silver Age inspired. It features the hero duking it out with a host of foes across an impressive spread. Most importantly, it provides us with a look at the new suit. A trailer for the upcoming series was also released, which previews what's to come in the book, in addition to providing further looks at the updated armor. It is classic in many ways, with gold and red plating covering a high-tech suit capable of turning a billionaire into an Avenger.

The new Iron Man series is being written by Christopher Cantwell, who is known best for his work on TV's Halt and Catch Fire. Though he did also write a Doctor Doom comic for Marvel. Artist CAFU (Jane Foster: Valkyrie) will be providing art for the book. Cantwell had this to say in a statement.

"I'm over the moon about getting a shot at writing the Golden Avenger. Since Bob Layton's art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a kid, I've been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story run, I'm aiming to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A god? Or just a humble man? Tony's going to try and strip the idea of Iron Man all the way down to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We'll see if he can truly keep his arrogant self-image in check, even as others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe."

This comes at an interesting time for the character. Robert Downey Jr. ended his run as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with last year's Avengers: Endgame. So we aren't going to see him pop up in any new movies, at least not anytime soon. But Marvel still wants to capitalize on one of its most popular characters. Launching a new comic is certainly one way to do that. Marvel released a brief plot description for the book, which reads as follows.

"Tony is putting away his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty again. But can he really lay that Stark-sized ego down? Life isn't always that simple, something that old friends and frustrating foes are quick to point out. If you strip a billionaire down to his bolts, does he run solid...or just overheat?"

Iron Man #1 is scheduled to hit shelves in December. Be sure to check out the cover art, as well as the new trailer, for yourself. This news comes to us via Marvel.com.