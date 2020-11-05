A new heartbreaking Avengers: Endgame Tony Stark watch is up for sale at Walt Disney World. Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2008 with Jon Favreau's Iron Man. At the time, Marvel Studios didn't exactly have extreme hopes for the movie, though they knew it would do well. Now, 12 years later, the whole world is immersed in the MCU and all of the characters that have been introduced on the big screen.

PHOTOS: New Limited Edition Marvel Citizen “I Love You 3000” Iron Man Watch Arrives at Walt Disney Worldhttps://t.co/j6Av1gO7QGpic.twitter.com/kAiodQrxvl — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) November 5, 2020

It's been over a year since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and MCU fans are still mourning the loss of Iron Man, who sacrificed his life to save the world. Now, those fans can help celebrate the superhero's life with a new limited edition watch, which is called "I Love You 3000." It's from Citizen Watches and it is designed to look like the Arc Reactor gift that Pepper Potts gave Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man with the words, "Proof That Tony Stark Has A Heart" printed on it. The Arc Reactor also shows up during the funeral scene in Endgame. "I love you 3000" is actually inspired by Robert Downey Jr.'s children and it became one of the most-quoted lines from the Disney blockbuster Endgame.

The "I Love You 3000" watch from Citizen is limited to 1,500 worldwide and costs $495. Even with a rather steep price tag, these watches will likely see out rather quickly, especially with the holidays on the way. In addition to the watch, the attractive package includes an "I Love You 3000" card, all housed in a red box. The front face is the Arc Reactor with Pepper Potts' message on it, while the back has Tony Stark's signature engraved and the Endgame logo.

For now, the "I Love You 3000" watch is only available at Walt Disney World at the Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom, along with two other Avengers-inspired watches for $395 and $350, respectively. The Citizen website also has another Tony Stark watch for sale, but it is not the limited Arc Reactor style. Instead, it has the Iron Man helmet on the face. While $500 isn't too expensive when thinking about a nice watch, it is rather expensive for something that will only really appeal to comic book fans.

The "I Love You 3000" watch is a part of Citizen's Eco-Drive line, which is powered by light. Eco-Drive watches convert any kind of light into energy to power a watch, storing the surplus on a power cell. On a full charge, an Eco-Drive watch runs for months even in darkness with no need for regular battery replacement. It's designed to charge from ordinary everyday light sources like indoor fluorescent lighting and desk lights. It sounds like the kind of watch that even Tony Stark would be impressed by. News of the "I Love You 3000" watch was first reported by Walt Disney World News Today. You can check out an image of the watch above.