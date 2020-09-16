Have you ever wanted to call Iron Man? Marvel has just made the possible. Yes, really. The superhero's phone number was recently revealed by the company in the pages of Thor #7. Amazingly, this wasn't some fake "555" number that doesn't actually work. Rather, fans can dial in and receive a message from Tony Stark himself.

So happy we were able to pull this off! Go check out THOR 7 today! https://t.co/NqPnvRcK29pic.twitter.com/SBBCYAvgVB — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) September 16, 2020

Thor #7 was published this week. Written by Donny Cates with art by Aaron Kuder, the issue deals with Thor's trusty hammer Mjolnir. Mild spoilers for those who haven't read it yet, but the God of Thunder leaves his hammer to be found by someone else. A man named Adam comes upon it and calls Iron Man to the scene. But the hero is curious how this man ended up with his personal phone number. Then it is revealed that the number is on the hammer. Cates shared an image of the hammer on Twitter with the following caption.

What's perhaps most impressive is that this is not just a sight gag. Donny Cates, Aaron Kuder and Marvel managed to make this a bit more interactive for readers. Those who call the number are greeted with Iron Man's voicemail. While it isn't Robert Downey Jr.'s voice, callers will hear the following message.

"Hi, Yes this is Iron Man however due to some big blonde jerk I no longer use this number, but hey, nice try anyway. For all things Tony Stark please visit www.TonyStarkIronMan.com and uh, Try and stay safe out there yeah? I'm busy enough as it is."

The web address ultimately redirects to a listing for the comic book in question. But the fact that Marvel went so far as to get a working phone number for this little stunt is quite the accomplishment. Whether or not this comes into play in future issues, or if the publisher will make further use of the number, remains to be seen. Here is the synopsis for Thor #7, to help provide a bit more context.

"Something is wrong with Mjolnir...And this is a poor time for the All-Father of Asgard to lose his primary weapon. The Golden City is in chaos after Galactus' ill-timed visit, and there are new threats on the horizon. Thor needs his hammer now more than ever...and yet the Uru grows heavier with every passing day. What will it take for the God of Thunder to hang on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse?"

Meanwhile, on the movie side, Chris Hemsowrth is gearing up to return in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is expected to begin filming soon. As for Robert Downey Jr., he has moved on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Avengers: Endgame. He starred in Dolittle earlier this year and is currently gearing for Sherlock Holmes 3. Thor #7 is available now from Marvel Comics.