Robert Downey Jr. struck an Iron Man pose for charity earlier this week. The Tony Stark actor seemingly retired from the role after the events of Avengers: Endgame, so this should be a nice surprise for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans from all over the world. Downey Jr. started to let MCU fans know ahead of time that Infinity War and Endgame were going to be the end of the line for Tony Stark, though he never confirmed it at the time. Instead, he let the movies do the talking for him.

Robert Downey Jr. posted an image of himself doing the classic Iron Man pose and captioned the image with, "pulling the old repulsors out of retirement for a good cause." The good cause is specifically to benefit Australia's tragic bushfire relief. While it's only been a year since we've lost Tony Stark, RDJ is still having fun with fans. As an added bonus, he's wearing a sweet Van Halen 5150 shirt, which is possibly cooler than his Iron Man pose.

Robert Downey Jr. recently announced his collaboration with The Footprint Coalition, which is committed to helping the environment through the use of technology. It kind of sounds like something a familiar fictional billionaire might attempt to do. RDJ has been involved in environmental causes for decades, even perform with Police front man Sting at his 30th anniversary Rainforest benefit show in 2019. The actor has been using the power of his celebrity to bring attention to causes that mean a lot to him, which is something Tony Stark probably wouldn't do, even though he saved the universe.

As for why he was striking the Iron Man pose, Robert Downey Jr. was putting handprints on Avengers: Endgame posters for The Footprint Coalition. They will be auctioned off for charity and he was even able to get his old pal Jeremy Renner to do the same. As for other Avengers, Australia native and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth donated $1 million to brushfire relief. These superheroes are trying to save the world in real-life too. They're using their powers for good and leading by example.

MCU fans will be able to bid on these special Avengers: Endgame posters and all of the proceeds will be going to a good cause. As for whether or not we'll ever see Robert Downey Jr. on the big screen as Tony Stark again, that is a mystery for now. There have been rumors that he'll show up through flashbacks in Black Widow, but that has yet to be confirmed. Even so, it would not be new footage that was used in the upcoming movie. Regardless, we'll find out soon enough. You can check out the Iron Man pose below, thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram account.