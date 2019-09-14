Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has been bringing Christmas Day to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans all year. Avengers: Endgame kicked things into gear earlier this year, but it was the Comic-Con and D23 announcements that sent fans into a frenzy. It appears that Feige wasn't finished with the Phase 4 and beyond reveals. The studio boss delivered a special, never-before-seen Iron Man alternate post-credit scene at the Saturn Awards, where Nick Fury mentions mutants and Spider-Man.

Kevin Feige has brought up the Infinity Saga box set before, but it appears that it's getting closer to becoming a reality. The deleted alternate post-credit scene from Iron Man is from the upcoming box set, which has been sitting in the Marvel Studios vault for eleven years now. "We pulled some things out of that vault that we said, 'We'll never show to anybody. Put it away,'" said Feige. "We're bringing them out. We're putting them on this disc." You can read what Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury had to say in the previously unreleased scene below.

"As if gamma accidents, radioactive bug bites, and assorted mutants weren't enough, I have to deal with a spoiled brat, who doesn't play well with others, who wants to keep all his toys to himself."

The "gamma accidents" is obviously referring to The Incredible Hulk, while the "radioactive bug bites" is a reference to Spider-Man, who was nowhere near the Marvel Cinematic Universe at that time. In 2008, it was only Iron Man. The "assorted mutants" is a reference to the X-Men, who are now officially under the MCU umbrella, thanks to the Disney and Fox deal. This shows that Kevin Feige and crew already had their minds set on a bigger world for the future.

While Marvel Studios was able to work out a deal with Sony to share Spider-Man, that deal is now over. Tom Holland's Peter Parker will no longer show up in the MCU, unless some miraculous deal is made. At this time, Sony seems to want to prove that they can keep the Spider-Man franchise successful without the help of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios, which is understandable. Their partnership was a big one in which both studios benefited from greatly.

As for the Infinity Saga box set, it's unclear when Marvel Studios will get around to putting that out. A Christmas 2019 release seems like a no-brainer, but it may end up taking a bit longer to compile everything from inside the vault. Regardless, it's going to be exciting for fans to know that Kevin Feige and crew are currently working on assembling the massive box set, which is sure to be a must-own for any hardcore MCU fans. With that being said, you can check out the first tease from the Infinity Saga box set below, thanks to the Discussing Film Twitter account.

