Two years after the events of Avengers: Endgame, a billboard has gone up in Los Angeles calling for Marvel to bring back Tony Stark. At this point, most everyone knows that Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) perished in the end of Endgame while saving the universe from Thanos. The fictional incident is still not sitting well with certain Marvel fans with some money to spare, as an image posted by Lights, Camera, Pod on Twitter reveals the L.A. billboard asking for Tony Stark's return.

A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life. pic.twitter.com/JtG2GvdzmL — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 22, 2021

"For our beloved hero, please bring back Tony Stark," the billboard reads, utiliziing Marvel-like imagery. The date of April 24, 2021, is also listed along with the hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife. It seems that the idea here is for Marvel fans to get the hashtag trending on the 24th to convince Marvel Studios to resurrect Iron Man. After all, if it worked for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, then why not #BringBackTonyStarkToLife?

While Marvel fans have loved RDJ in the role of Tony Stark, the billboard is already drawing its share of criticism on Twitter. One popular tweet posted by Cody Johnston reads: "All other things about this aside, 'bring back Tony Stark to life' is a very awkward way to phrase this."

All other things about this aside, "bring back Tony Stark to life" is a very awkward way to phrase this. https://t.co/Sme5KRCQ82 — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) April 22, 2021

Other fans are having some more fun with the billboard and the campaign to bring back Tony Stark. Posting an image of a zombified Iron Man, one Marvel fan jokes: "Okay, but you're not gonna like it."

"bring back Tony Stark"



Okay, but you're not gonna like it. pic.twitter.com/LUUoadDSTn — James Marsh (@Jamesotron) April 22, 2021

"I'm pretty sure someone's gonna counter the criticism by saying 'Snyder fans are doing the same,'" says someone else. "Bitxh nah we're doing it for an incomplete story. Tony Stark's arc is over asf. Let the man decompose in peace please. Also why now lmfao where were you for the past 2 years."

I'm pretty sure someone's gonna counter the criticism by saying "Snyder fans are doing the same"



Bitxh nah we're doing it for an incomplete story. Tony Stark's arc is over asf. Let the man decompose in peace please. Also why now lmfao where were you for the past 2 years pic.twitter.com/U0B52X3SLo — Advit (@adddy_daddy) April 22, 2021

Another big problem with the campaign to #BringBackTonyStarkToLife is that Robert Downey Jr. may not be interested. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Robert Downey Jr. suggested that he was finished with the role after having an "incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying."

Downey added: "I've done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have."

Nobody should bet on Marvel resurrecting Tony Stark in the MCU. This doesn't necessarily mean that RDJ is completely through with playing Tony Stark, even if it's unlikely we'll see him ever return for a new Iron Man movie. It is expected that he'll be voicing the character for the upcoming animated series What If...? on Disney+. An anthology series, each episode will tell a new story imagining how certain events would have played out differently in the MCU. It has also been reported that RDJ will appear in the role for potentially the final time on the big screen in Black Widow when it releases this summer, but that's because the movie is a prequel to Avengers: Endgame.

