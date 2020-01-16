Robert Downey Jr. discusses whether or not he'd be interested in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the road for Tony Stark after he made the ultimate sacrifice. MCU fans were stunned to see a character that they've watched develop on the big screen for over a decade die, even though Downey Jr. hinted at his exit long before the movie even came out. The actor was talking about leaving the party as far back as Infinity War, almost as a way to prepare Marvel fans from around the world.

Robert Downey Jr. appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast and was asked about returning to the MCU. Rogan first pitches it as an amazing idea since the time travel aspect is now real and believes fans would love it. However, it appears that RDJ is truly finished with the Iron Man role, unless something huge comes up. He had this to say about returning to the MCU as Tony Stark.

"To me, starting up again is off the table. I feel like I've done all I could with that character. There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious. But the other thing is, I wanna do other stuff."

The tables were turned when Robert Downey Jr. asked Joe Rogan if his return was something MCU fans would even want to see, noting that it would cheapen what happened in Avengers: Endgame. As it stands, MCU fans would love to see RDJ return for another round of adventures or even just a small cameo. For now, it seems that the actor finally has some closure from the MCU, which occurred with a little help from his friends. RDJ explains.

"First of all it's 2020. And I'm not an OCD guy, but I keep thinking 'see clearly.' See clearly even if your vision is going. And it's difficult because I feel we all just get buffeted by feelings and ego or fears or little chips of resentments or intuitions that may be tied to something higher but you think is out of your reach or whatever. So it was a perfect time, and I got to go have dinner with a bunch of the Marvel folks last night and kind of had a little bit of extra closure..."

Robert Downey Jr. and the rest of the Avengers: Endgame cast weren't really able to process everything that had happened after the movie came out. Everybody promoted the movie and then went about doing other projects, so it wasn't until just recently that they have been able to look around and see what they accomplished. For Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson, they're done with the MCU for the time being, even though Johansson is starring in the standalone Black Widow movie.

Not many people know what it's like to be in the eye of the Marvel Studios hurricane, but Robert Downey Jr. certainly knows, having been there since the beginning. At first, nobody knew what to expect and when it blew up, there was relief and a bit of shock because it was now time to officially start up the MCU. While it appears that Downey Jr. is done, there's always a chance that'll he'll return in some form or another, it just more than likely won't be for a while. You can check out the interview with RDJ below, thanks to the Joe Rogan Experience YouTube channel.