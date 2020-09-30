Iron Mask, also known as Viy 2: Journey to China, is now set to be released available On Digital and On Demand from November 20th. The movie finds Hollywood action icons Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger pitted against each other for the first time in this wonderfully over-the-top looking fantasy adventure epic.

This larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale has gained some traction thanks to the presence of Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger, with the trailer showing the iconic pair thrown down for the first time in cinematic history. The duo has starred together in the past in the 2004 family adventure movie Around the World in 80 Days, but Iron Mask looks much closer to what fans of the action stars have dreamt about for the last few decades.

Set in the 18th century, Iron Mask follows the continuing exploits of cartographer Jonathan Green as he undertakes a scientific and supernatural journey that leads him from England to China. Brought into the fray is Jackie Chan as a kung fu master aptly named Master, who must escape from the maniacal James Hook, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, in order to save his homeland from certain doom. His mission involves getting a sacred talisman to his daughter so that she can summon and control a huge mythical dragon. Because, of course, it does.

Iron mask is directed by Oleg Stepchenko from a screenplay by Stepchenko, Petrukhin, and Dmitri Palees. The movie stars Jason Flemyng and Charles Dance, both of whom are reprising their roles from 2014's Viy, alongside Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Helen Yao. Iron Mask also features the late, great Rutger Hauer in one of his final movie roles before his death in July last year.

For those unaware, the reason that Iron Mask is also known as Viy 2: Journey to China is because it is a sequel to the dark fantasy adventure Viy which was released in 2014.

Much like the follow-up, the first movie is also set in the 18th century and introduced audiences to cartographer Jonathan Green, who sets out to map the uncharted parts of Transylvania and discovers dark secrets and dangerous creatures hidden in a cursed forest.

Iron Mask has been released in various parts of the world already, with Russia planning to release the movie some time ago on 16 August 2018. Subsequently, the premiere was postponed to 19 September 2019 while pending censorship approval in China. After much back and forth, Iron Mask finally premiered in China on 16 August 2019. The movie has also been released in the Philippines under the title The Dragon Seal and was released in the United Kingdom in April this year as The Iron Mask.

While reviews for Iron Mask may not be glowing, sometimes a ridiculous, arguably terrible B-movie from the producers of Machete Kills and starring two of cinema's greatest action heroes is exactly what your evening needs.

Iron Mask is scheduled to become available On Digital and On-Demand from November 20, 2020. The trailer for Iron Mask has been released courtesy of the official YouTube channel for Lionsgate Movies.