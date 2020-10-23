Tony Stark's reason for building Peter Parker the Iron Spider suit in Avengers: Infinity War has been revealed. The news comes to us from the latest Marvel Studios book, The Wakanda Files: A Technological Exploration of the Avengers and Beyond. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were ecstatic to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man join up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Captain America: Civil War. As it turns out, fans watching in theaters and at home were not the only ones who were left impressed with the young hero's abilities.

Peter Parker went on to prove his skills in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he took on the villainous Vulture. Tony Stark's personal log is found within The Wakanda Files, and it reveals that the superhero saw a lot of promise in the young Parker. In particular, the fight in Berlin got Stark thinking about utilizing his nanoparticles to help out the new superhero. The seeds for the Iron Spider suit were planted after Civil War, which took into account just how powerful Parker's Spider-Sense is, with a few upgrades.

For one, the Iron Spider suit featured reinforced web-shooters that are able to regenerate their own web solution, which is something Peter Parker already had in play. The Iron Spider suit also features a full life support system, along with a Heads Up Display, aka HUD, in the lenses and overall armor improvements. MCU fans were pretty excited to see the debut of the new suit in Infinity War, along with how much screen time Tom Holland had with Robert Downey Jr. However, not even the Iron Spider suit could save Parker from Thanos and his mighty snap.

Julian Foddy and his team from Industrial Light and Magic had their work cut out for them when it was time to bring the Iron Spider suit to the big screen. There are a lot of textures in the suit, which they filled in with different shadows and coloring. There was also the fact that the suit had been through a lot after the events of Infinity War, so Foddy and his team made sure to take the damage into account so that the suit did not look brand-new in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tom Holland is currently preparing for Spider-Man 3 to begin production. He is still working on the long-awaited Uncharted movie, but is expected to join up with his Marvel family by January 2021. We last saw Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home after he had been framed for the murder of Mysterio and had his identity revealed to the world, which means he will more than likely need to go into hiding for a short while. It has already been confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch will star alongside Holland as Doctor Strange, but other story details have not been revealed. It has also been confirmed that Jamie Foxx's Electro will be making an appearance. You can get more information about the Wakanda Files book over at Quartoknows Publishing.