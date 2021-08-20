Following the exciting news that Riri Williams AKA Ironheart will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new set image has further teased the character's big screen debut. It was reported yesterday that Riri Williams will feature in the Black Panther follow-up before being spun-off into her own Disney+ series.

Looks like more movie filming in downtown #Worcester in the works. Commercial Street. #BlackPantherpic.twitter.com/jr15bhD2eT — telegramdotcom (@telegramdotcom) August 17, 2021

Taken during filming in Worchester, Massachusetts, the image features several vehicles being transported to set, with one carrying a label stating "Cambridge". For those unaware, Cambridge Massachusetts is the location of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the school that Riri Williams attends, using resources to eventually build a suit similar to Iron Man's and emerge as the Marvel superhero, Ironheart.

Due to be portrayed by Judas and the Black Messiah star Dominique Thorne, it has now been revealed by Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige that Riri Williams will make her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with the actress now filming on the sequel.

"We're shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first," Feige said in an interview surrounding the release of upcoming MCU installment Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. "She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series."

The character of Riri Williams AKA Ironheart was created in 2016 by writers Brian Michael Bendis, and artist Mike Deodato, and is a 15-year-old engineering student and certified super-genius, who crafts a suit of armor similar to that of Marvel legend Iron Man. After hearing of her accomplishment she is summoned by Tony Stark, who decides that he will endorse her decision to become a superheroine. The upcoming Disney+ series will have to make some changes to her origin, what with Stark being dead and all, and it's possible that Riri will decide to pick up the mantle as a way to honor him.

The Ironheart series does not yet have a release date, but we do know that Chinaka Hodge is on board as head writer, and that the series will consist of six episodes.

As for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, plot details are being kept typically under wraps, but a recent report has claimed to reveal the general outline of the movie, and that a war between the fabled underwater city of Atlantis and Wakanda will be at the heart of the story. "Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear," the logline begins. "Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And yet their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a shockingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only county in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor's human father was sent searching for this rare material in Antarctica..."

Directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett, with the creatives behind the movie planning to pay their respects to late lead actor Chadwick Boseman in some capacity. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 8, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.