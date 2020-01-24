Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for Irresistible. This is the latest from director Jon Stewart, best known as the former host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show. This serves as Stewart's follow-up to his 2014 movie Rosewater. While his latest effort also looks to be politically charged, it manages to mix in humor with the political commentary, which is very on-brand for him. It certainly doesn't hurt matters that he's brought Steve Carell (The Big Short, The Office) and Rose Byrne (Instant Family, Bridesmaids) for what looks to be a topical look at modern politics.

The trailer sees Steve Carell as a political strategist who is trying to help position the Democratic party for a win. We see that he intends to use a former military general from Wisconsin as a way to win over rural voters by having him run for mayor. The Republicans take notice and it becomes a chess match, filled with commentary on modern politics, but with plenty of laughs thrown in for good measure. Rose Byrne has a specific dynamic with Carell that makes for some amusing moments. This looks like the kind of movie that can generate a lot of conversation, make a point or two and be entertaining all at the same time.

Jon Stewart popped by The Late Show with his old buddy Stephen Colbert to debut the trailer, which is dropping in the midst of the Trump Impeachment trial. Stewart's voice, for many, is missed in the current political climate. While he may not be behind a desk anymore hosting a talk show day-to-day, a movie like this helps put his voice back out in the world in a way that seems to make use of his best sensibilities. Stewart, in addition to directing, also penned the screenplay.

The cast also includes Academy Award winner Chris Cooper (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, American Beauty), Topher Grace (The 70s Show, BlacKkKlansman),, Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, American Pie), Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Blade Runner 2049), CJ Wilson (Manchester By the Sea, The Looming Tower) and Will Sasso (Modern Family, The Three Stooges). Jon Stewart's previous movie, Rosewater, was released in 2014 and, despite earning largely positive reviews, grossed just $3 million at the box office. Irresistible certainly looks to have more commercial appeal.

The movie will be hitting theaters just ahead of the summer movie season and will be facing quite a bit of direct competition. Fast & Furious 9, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Artemis Fowl and Wonder Woman 1984 all come out within a week on either side. That could make for a few crowded frames at the box office, but this also could offer something for moviegoers who aren't interested in big summer blockbusters. Irresistible is set to hit theaters on May 29 from Focus Features. Be sure to check out the new trailer, as well as the The Late Show clip, for yourself.