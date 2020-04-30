The movie industry is in mourning following the death of a Bollywood icon. Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 53 after being admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on Tuesday with a colon infection. Since the tragic news broke, his fellow actors and movie fans have taken to social media to express their sadness and pay tribute to the humble Bollywood and Hollywood icon.

Jurassic World co-star, Chris Pratt, expressed his sadness at the death of Irrfan Khan, describing him as an "exquisite actor and human".

So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 29, 2020

His role as Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation and the owner of Jurassic World, is one of Khan's most recognized in the western world. Despite the ongoing success of the franchise, Khan, displaying his well-known humility, did not expect the movie to be as popular as it was, saying "I never knew it was going to be popular worldwide in such a big way, with the Oscars and all that".

The actor, who spent much of his life in supporting roles and, despite having star power in his native India, played a number of such roles in Hollywood fare right up until his death, has inspired dozens of tributes from collaborators and admirers online.

Actor Kal Penn, who co-starred with Khan in the 2006 drama The Namesake highlighted the actor's ability to use silence so effectively in his performances.

Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family. pic.twitter.com/L3NN1wuz6H — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 29, 2020

When They See Us and Selma director Ava DuVernay also paid tribute to Khan, reminding us all that he lives in on his work on screen.

A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films. pic.twitter.com/aA9RAjsxSl — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2020

Tributes to Khan have come from across the world of entertainment and politics, with Indian politician Nara Lokesh saying that "he breathed life into every character he played, Paan Singh Tomar being my personal favourite. We will miss his magic on the screen!".

A statement was released announcing Khan's death, which read "It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him."

Khan had previously revealed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, but, following extensive treatment, Khan had recovered and was able to shoot the Hindi-language comedy-drama Angrezi Medium. Sadly, the movie would turn out to be his last, with the release cut short due to the ongoing global situation.

Khan was well known to western audiences for his roles in the likes of such blockbusters hits as Ang Lee's Life of Pi, Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World, as well as the comic book movie The Amazing Spider-Man, and Danny Boyle's Academy award-winning Slumdog Millionaire. Prior to this, Khan had already carved out an incredibly successful career as an actor in his native India, appearing in such Bollywood hits as Haider and Hindi Medium.

Khan is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan. May he rest in peace. The original announcement came from Business Today.

Woke up to the sad news that Irrfan Khan has died at 53. One of those absolutely reliable character actors and not-often-enough leads ("The Lunchbox") who made a movie better just by showing up. An arthouse star in India, a sure bet in H'wood films. RIP to a class act. pic.twitter.com/g80at3GBGC — Ty Burr (@tyburr) April 29, 2020

Tell people how much you value them. Tell them about the light inside of them. A testimonial is better than an obituary. I only wish Irrfan Khan today saw how deeply he was loved. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) April 29, 2020

Each Irrfan Khan performance was music — full of soul, heart, wit and his own singular rhythm. And he was the loveliest man. Such an awful loss. https://t.co/FFHR4KtJKu — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) April 29, 2020

Feel sad to see Irrfan Khan depart so early. He breathed life into every character he played, Paan Singh Tomar being my personal favourite. We will miss his magic on the screen! #IrrfanKhan#RIPIrfanpic.twitter.com/8QUdgMjcW9 — Lokesh Nara #StayHomeSaveLives (@naralokesh) April 29, 2020

Oh no. I adore Irrfan Khan. He was consistently present and incredible both in western and Indian cinema, which is still too unique. Just heartbreaking. https://t.co/5BMSS7ovas — Babu Prit (Preeti Chhibber) (@runwithskizzers) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan - what a brilliant actor. Great loss to the world of cinema. May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/GP6Tj087Dt — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) April 29, 2020