The titular hero in the Disney+ Star Wars series shares passing similarities with another fan-favorite character from the original trilogy: Boba Fett. They wear the same uniform and are both bounty hunters. A thrilling trailer for The Book of Boba Fett has dropped, while The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to premiere in 2022, hopefully, sooner rather than later.

With The Mandalorian, Disney has distanced the titular character from Boba Fett and his father, Jango, who both feature in the films. Boba Fett says aloud he is not Mandalorian in season 2, an installment that also makes clear some other distinctions and similarities between the two bounty hunters. As we count down the days until new content for both shows hits Disney's streaming platform, let's take a closer look at the protagonist from Mando's highly anticipated spinoff series.

A Closer Look At Boba Fett

With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett (played by Jeremy Bulloch in the original Star Wars trilogy and Temuera Morrison in the new show) was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy. A genetic clone of his "father," bounty hunter Jango Fett - who Morrison also portrayed in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones - Boba learned combat and martial skills from a young age. Over the course of his career, which included contracts for the Empire and Jabba the Hutt, he became a legend.

As of 2020, Boba Fett bears the notorious Mandalorian armor. In season 2 of The Mandalorian it's established that the Fetts are considered foundlings, with armor gifted by Mandalorians; therefore, Boba is Mandalorian in the same way that Mando (played by Pedro Pascal) is a Mandalorian. While Boba Fett is taught the ways of the Mandalorians and wears the armor of the bounty hunters on that planet, as a clone, he doesn't really have a homeland nor grows up among Mandalorian culture.

What Does Boba Fett Think?

It's in episode 8 of The Mandalorian, season 2, where Boba at last claims he's not Mandalorian. "Boba Fett is a clone, according to Attack of the Clones, and by asking George Lucas, he would say Boba Fett is not Mandalorian, not born on Mandalore," said director Dave Filoni to Entertainment Weekly. "He's more of a person indoctrinated into it, into the way of life, and gets a hold of the armor."

Meanwhile, speaking to EW about Pascal's titular character, showrunner Jon Favreau said, "Our guy is a Mandalorian, and we definitely explore the culture of the Mandalorian." This certainly helps clear up some major ambiguity about the ways someone can be Mandalorian besides an ethnicity.

Another interesting distinction between Boba Fett and Mando is the time frames in which they operate. Boba Fett's prime came during The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, where he also would meet his ultimate demise. The Mandalorian, meanwhile, is set during a period of chaos following the downfall of the Empire in Episode VI.

It's also worth noting that Mando is clearly a "good guy," while Boba Fett is established in George Lucas' original trilogy as a villain, having captured Han Solo and allowing Darth Vader to freeze Solo. "Ultimately Mando wants to do the right thing," Pascal told EW. "But his duties could very much be in conflict with his destiny and doing the right thing has many faces. It can be a very windy road."