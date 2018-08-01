Isaac Kappy is a name that has been floating around internet forums for the last few weeks after he accused actor Seth Green, amongst others, of being part of an underground Hollywood pedophilia ring, though he has since provided zero evidence to back up his claims. Over the past few days, he has been ramping up his social media posts to continue and accuse Green of being a child abuser, along with some big name Hollywood stars, some of which are just too unbelievable, including Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Stephen Colbert, Bill Clinton, and Claire Grant. However, the tables have turned on Kappy, who is reportedly now under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly choking Paris Jackson at a party, threatening gun violence on social media, and harassing Green and his wife.

Isaac Kappy, who is best known for his bit part in 2011's Thor as the pet store clerk, has been posting on 4Chan a lot over the last few weeks, trying to bring down Hollywood pedophiles with a heavy focus on Seth Green, who used to be a former friend of Kappy. Kappy claims he was at a party with Paris Jackson when a random child came up, asking for Green, which Kappy found highly suspicious. Isaac goes onto claim that while he was at Green's house, after a game night party, Green showed off a hidden room, with the Robot Chicken creator reportedly cackling, "this is where we keep the children!" In a sinister voice. Inside the hidden room was a bed and dim lightening.

None of the allegations by Kappy against Green have been confirmed or proven true in any way, and many believe that Kappy might be mentally unstable. Kappy also alleges that Green invited him to join the Illuminati last year, stating that he would be given $250,000 a year as well as any car that he wanted. This came after what Kappy called a dinner party between him, Seth Green and Claire Grant, where Seth allegedly told Isaac that they 'needed to talk about chicken'. Which is code word for very young children. It was here that Kappy claims Green exposed his pedophile secret, revealing that he likes to have sex with kids. Again, we only have Kappy's word to go on and none of this has been proven in any way, shape or form at this time.

Isaac Kappy has been trying to get in touch with other actors to help join his crusade and even hit up Corey Feldman on Twitter. Feldman has been talking about an underground Hollywood pedophile ring for years, but automatically blocked Kappy on social media after Isaac made these claims against various actors and directors, some of which are downright outlandish on the surface. As far as the LAPD is concerned, they're most interested in the Paris Jackson choking allegations as well as a tweet in which Kappy threatened to shoot anybody who steps foot on his property. It's not clear if they are investigating the claims of pedophilia at this time.

A Reddit thread about Isaac Kappy's recent behavior was started, and it warns people to "be very careful" when dealing with him. The thread goes on to say that Kappy has been linking himself to other actors that he doesn't really know while also trying to "vet" people who are trying to help him with anonymous sources to dox others. Kappy originally made his claims on Periscope, but insists that he's been talking about the Hollywood pedophile ring for years. While he was an actor at one time, he claims he's been mostly blacklisted, and has given it up. He currently makes money as an artist in Silverlake. But in the last few videos he released, he hinted that he was on house lockdown for fear of his life.

Isaac Kappy has been trying to get more people to talk about his story, but he's having a hard time getting it out of conservative message boards and 4Chan. He claims that the LAPD is stalking him in front of his house and he could be sued for libel. Kappy continues to rant against the mainstream media who he says are "protecting" monsters. You can read a collection of the posts below, thanks to Isaac Kappy's Twitter account.

Last year I was asked to join the #illuminati by @sethgreen

The offer was $250k a year and any car I wanted. As if I would abuse children for such a paltry sum

😂😂😂#Qanon#SDCC2018#ThisEndsNow#pedogate — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 22, 2018

Hey @lapd I saw you camped outside of my house. Thank you. I’m on my way to the W right now. — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 26, 2018

People are talking a lot about #pedophile jokes. The craziest pedo joke I ever heard was when Seth turned to me and said “this is where we keep the children!” As he was pulling back a secret bookshelf that revealed a hidden room at his Malibu house. — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 23, 2018

Hey @jamesgunn you know how I know your a pedophile? Because your friends are pedos too! Like @lloydkaufman@sethgreen@claregrant@yarvo and many more. There has been ample time to come clean, and yet I watch you just lie and lie and lie. Yarvo why’d u go private? Lol — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 22, 2018

I love life

I am not suicidal

I don’t use opiods

I don’t own a red scarf

I won’t be getting inebriated

I like to move it, move it — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 26, 2018

Also please note that I NEVER use opioids — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 25, 2018

In light of the interesting traffic happening around my house I want to make something CRYSTAL CLEAR: while I am a VERY strong advocate of peaceful disclosure, make no mistake, assets are in place and if you kill me or even try, it will rain .50 cals in the Hollywood Hills. — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 25, 2018

I am not suicidal. I feel GREAT!!! — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 23, 2018

At some point someone has to tell the truth, and trust me, I don’t want to be the one, bur you just keep lying and lying. — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 22, 2018

Its funny watching the media bend over backwards to defend “jokes” about fucking kids. We ALL KNOW. You fired @therealroseanne over one bad joke, yet try to excuse 10k tweet? @JamesGunn — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 22, 2018

@IncredibleCulk I know you were abused as a child. It’s fucking awful. Please help the world and tell them. — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 22, 2018