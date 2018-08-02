Isaac Kappy is back in the news after Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, hired armed guards and moved out of her house to protect herself from the outspoken Hollywood pedophile whistleblower. Isaac Kappy has been speaking out about an alleged underground Hollywood pedophile ring all over social media, claiming that Seth Green and his wife, actress Clare Grant, are a part of the cult as well as members of the Illuminati. None of this has been proven true. Kappy also states that Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and James Gunn are pedophiles, news which has stormed Youtube, but also hasn't been proven true. Kappy is currently under investigation by the LAPD for reportedly choking Paris Jackson at a party.

In the past few months, Isaac Kappy has written Seth Green and his wife some pretty interesting letters that express a deep love for the couple while also threatening violence. According to a new report, Paris Jackson has been getting similar handwritten letters from Kappy as well. Jackson has beefed up her security and moved out of her home for the time being to protect herself from Kappy, who many believe is coming "unhinged." Jackson responded to initial contact from Kappy because she believed that he was suicidal.

Last week, Isaac Kappy felt the need to state that he was not suicidal as his name started popping up in more news stories while also stating that he is not on opioids. He's been posting a lot on 4Chan, 8Chan, Reddit, and Twitter, trying to get his supposed knowledge about the Hollywood pedophile ring out and into the mainstream media. In addition, he has been retweeting links from the conspiracy theorists QAnon and bringing up the PizzaGate conspiracy theory again. QAnon has slowly been creeping into the fan base of President Donald Trump and they believe that he is sending them coded messages through his tweets. For instance, Trump usually tweets about 13 angry Democrats and Robert Mueller's investigation, but he tweeted 17 angry Democrats the other day. Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet, therefore QAnon and Kappy believe that Trump is speaking to them and their agenda.

Isaac Kappy has tried to get support for his crusade against Hollywood pedophilia and the Illuminati, which has seen him gain over 20,000 followers on Twitter. However, when he tried to get Corey Feldman on his side, he was promptly blocked by Feldman on the social media platform. Feldman tweeted about Kappy, calling him a "zero" and referring to him as "Mr. Crappy," while promising that the real truth about Hollywood is forthcoming. Feldman has been a big advocate for child abuse survivors and many believed that he would be a part of Kappy's crusade, but that is obviously not the case.

Reports about Isaac Kappy are false, at least according to him. He believes that he is being taken down and silenced by the deep state and that the Hollywood pedophile ring will continue. Currently, Paris Jackson has armed guards and moved away from her home, Seth Green and his wife have also filed complaints, and the LAPD is investigating after Kappy promised a bullet storm if anybody came near his house. You can read more about the continuing saga of Isaac Kappy over at TMZ.

Just called Harvey at @tmz. Awaiting his response. We have a lot to talk about.#WWG1WGA — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) August 2, 2018