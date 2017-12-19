The absolutely dog-centric poster for Wes Anderson's upcoming stop-motion movie Isle of Dogs has landed. Wes Anderson has a style that is very much his own and he's not afraid to take some very bizarre, out-of-the-ordinary risks in his movies. Such is the case with his latest directorial effort, which features a bunch of A-list actors voicing dogs in a rather bizarre but hopefully delightful animated movie. Now, we have a new poster for Isle of Dogs, which really lives up to the promise of its name, as it is loaded down with lovable dogs.

Even if Wes Anderson's name wasn't featured on this poster, it would almost be unmistakably something with his signature style and quirk. The Isle of Dogs poser features the text for the movie's title, both in Japanese and English, right down the center, with the human boy Atari right below it. Nearly every other inch of real estate on this poster is filled with dogs, save for a couple of robots that are on the poster because, well, why not?

Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs centers on a young boy named Atari Kobayashi, son of corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When the mayor gives an Executive Decree, all the canine pets of the fictional Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called, rather fittingly, Trash Island. This leads Atari to set off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop plane and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard and beloved dog, Spots. Once there, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found dog friends, he begins an epic journey that will go far beyond that of just finding his lost dog.

If there's one thing that Wes Anderson knows how to do, it's assemble a great cast. Isle of Dogs is no exception, as it features many of his frequent collaborators, in addition to some new actors, who are working with the director for the first time. F. Murray Abraham, Bob Balaban, Bud Cort, Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Akira Ito, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, Bill Murray, Kunichi Nomura, Edward Norton, Yoko Ono, Koyu Rankin, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton, Akira Takayama and Frank Wood.

Fox is releasing Isle of Dogs on March 23, 2018, which is the director's first animated movie since 2009's Fantastic Mr. Fox. This is also the first movie Wes Anderson has released since 2014's Grand Budapest Hotel, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and remains his most financially successful movie to date. It's hard to imagine there will be a massive global audience for something like this, but you can't rule Anderson out when it comes to award-worthiness. Be sure to check out the new poster for Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, courtesy of the Isle of Dogs Twitter account, for yourself below.