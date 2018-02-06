Fox Searchlight has debuted the first savage clip and a new motion poster for Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs. The animated poster has young Atari Kobayashi (Koyu Rankin) surrounded by several mutts, poking fun at the recent dog flu epidemic that has swept through the nation. On the Isle of Dogs, it's always dog flu season. Fox Searchlight has also debuted a sneak peek, which gives us a closer look at the vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, with two rival packs of chow hounds going at each other's throats.

The clip begins with a large crane dropping off a new sack of garbage, which is immediately noticed by two different dog packs. One features a group of nearly identical white dogs, who are met by another group featuring Rex (Edward Norton), King (Bob Balaban), Chief (Bryan Cranston), Boss (Bill Murray) and Duke (Jeff Goldblum). They each try to snarl as best they can, to scare the other pack away from the loot, but before they attack, Rex has a noble idea, to see what's actually in the sack first before these stop-motion dogs, "tear each other to shreds," because the contents of said sack may not even be worth the trouble.

The other side agrees, and they tear open the sack to find, "a rancid apple core, two worm-eaten banana peels, a moldy rice cake, a dried up pickle, a tin of sardine bones, a pile of broken eggshells, and an old mushed up gizzard with maggots all over it," but before Rex can continue, Chief agrees that, "it's worth it", which leads to a vicious attack that lasts until Chief pulls a Mike Tyson and bites one of the dog's ears off, which causes the dog to yelp and the fight to end. Chief proclaims that these dogs need to leave and never come back. While there is no indication yet as to where in this story this scene is set, it seems to be early on in the story, after all of the flu-riddled dogs have been cast out to Trash Island, but before the Isle of Dogs gets its first human visitor.

Isle of Dogs tells the story of Atari Kobayashi, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

The all-star voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, Bob Balaban, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Kunicki Nomura, Akira Takayama, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Akira Ito, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, F. Murray Abraham, Yoko Ono, Tilda Swinton, Ken Watanabe, Mari Katsuki, Fisher Stevens, Nijiro Murakami, Liev Schreiber and Courtney B. Vance. Wes Anderson directs this stop-motion film, his first since The Fantastic Mr. Fox, from his own screenplay, with Fox Searchlight distributing.

Fox Searchlight has set a March 23 release date for the stop-motion movie, but for fans who are attending the Berlin International Film Festival, the movie will have its world premiere there next week on February 15. Isle of Dogs will likely not be getting a wide release on March 23, but it may very well expand nationwide after its platform debut. Also hitting theaters on March 23 in wide release are Universal's Pacific Rim: Uprising, Open Road Films' Midnight Sun, Paramount's Sherlock Gnomes and Bleecker Street's Unsane. Take a look at the motion poster and first clip from Isle of DOgs below, courtesy of Isle of Dogs Twitter.