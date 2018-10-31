Isn't It Romantic is striking similar shades to this year's earlier Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty, only it's not garnering the same kind of controversy. Rebel Wilson stars in the movie as a young woman who has become disillusioned with love only to find herself trapped in a romantic comedy. Today, Warner Bros. has released the first trailer.

Isn't It Romantic looks harmless enough, and is quick to call out its own gay stereotypes as part of the plot before anyone gets too riled up. It's a true storybook romance in every sense of the word. It's a romantic comedy about being trapped in a cliched romantic comedy. They don't make many any more, but these so-called 'chick-flicks' used to be the bread and butter of the 80s and 90s cinematic landscape. Only in 2018, you can't really say chick flick any more. And the term pink movie is equally frowned upon.

Rebel Wilson is headlining Isn't It Romantic, much like Bobcat Goldthwait headlined Hot to Trot after serving as the MVP for quite a few Warner Bros. comedies back in the 80s. This is also a Warner Bros. comedy. Let's just hope Isn't It Romantic works out better for Rebel than Hot to Trot did for poor Bobcat, who went onto become one of cinema's most prolific and exciting indie filmmakers.

Rebel Wilson made her name known with a very memorable role in Bride's Maids, playing Kristen Wiig's roommate. She then went onto star in the smash hit Pitch Perfect and its two blockbuster sequels as well as one of the few true romantic comedies released in recent years How To Be Single.

Joining Rebel here is Liam Hemsworth of Hunger Games fame. Also turning up is Adam Devine, who starred alongside Rebel Wilson in the first two Pitch Perfect movies. The pair also shared screen time in the fan-favorite Workaholics episode that had the TeleAmeriCorps gang visiting a Juggalo gathering.

Rounding out this fine ensemble of talented comedic actors is the hugely popular Priyanka Chopra, who played the bad guy in Baywatch. Todd Strauss-Schulson directs this movie. He is best known for his work on A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas and The Final Girls.

The story follows New York City architect Natalie (Rebel Wilson), who works hard to get noticed at her job. But she is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city's next skyscraper. And if things weren't bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare, a romantic comedy, and she is the leading lady.

Liam Hemsworth steps into play Blake, a handsome client who begins courting Natalie in a means to get her out of her Rom-Com nightmare. Adam DeVine plays the earnest best friend, Josh. And Priyanka Chopra trades her Baywatch bad guy for a yoga ambassador named Isabella.

Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox & Katie Silberman, and Paula Pell wrote this fantasy comedy, with Gina Matthews & Grant Scharbo producing. The movie was shot in and around New York City to give it an authentic vibe. Isn't It Romantic will slide into theaters on Valnetine's Day 2019. You can check out the charming trailer direct from