The final member of the adult version of The Losers Club has been cast, with Isaiah Mustafa joining the cast of IT: Chapter 2 as the adult version of Mike Hanlon. Chosen Jacobs portrayed Mike Hanlon in last year's blockbuster IT, which broke The Exorcist's 44-year record to become the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. Jacobs himself revealed the news on an Instagram post over the weekend, stating, "You're one of us now, Isaiah Mustafa."

The movie will be based on the second half of Stephen King's seminal 1986 novel IT. In the book, after The Losers Club defeats Pennywise, they make a blood oath where they all promise to return to their hometown of Derry, Maine, should IT ever return. All of the characters ended up moving away from their hometown, with the exception of Mike Hanlon, who stayed in town and became the new Derry librarian. The second half of the novel follows The Losers Club as they come together once again in their hometown after a string of new child murders happens, with witnesses seeing a strange clown at the crime scene.

Mustafa joins the adult cast of The Losers Club that includes Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh (originally played by Sophia Lillis), James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough (originally played by Jaeden Lieberher), Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom (originally played by Jeremy Ray Taylor), Bill Hader as Richie Tozier (originally played by Finn Wolfhard), James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak (originally played by Jack Dylan Glazer) and Andy Bean as Stanley Uris (originally portrayed by Wyatt Oleff). All of the original child actors are reportedly slated to return, likely appearing in flashback scenes. Bill Skarsgard will also return as the nefarious Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

In the novel, Bill Denbrough became a successful horror writer, living in England with his wife, an actress named Audra. Beverly Marsh grew up to become a successful fashion designer living in Chicago, although she is married to an abusive man named Tom Rogan. Richie Tozier moved to New York City where he runs a limousine rental company and married a woman quite similar to his co-dependent mother. Richie Tozier moved to Los Angeles where he became a disc jockey, while Ben Hanscom relocated to Nebraska, where he became an architect and Stanley Uris became an accountant living in Atlanta. There is no indication as to whether or not the movie sequel will alter any of the adult Losers Club members' adult occupations and/or locations at this time.

Andy Muschietti will direct It: Chapter 2 from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman, with Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Barbara Muschietti, David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith producing. The original earned $327.4 million domestic and $700.3 million worldwide, from just a $35 million budget, becoming one of the most profitable movies of the year. New Line has set a September 6, 2019 release date for IT: Chapter Two. Take a look at the post from https://instagram.com/p/BjylsDBlqUm/?utm_source=ig_embed|Chosen Jacobs Instagram below, which announced the news of Isaiah Mustafa's casting.